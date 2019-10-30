Premier League 2019-20: 2 formations that Solskjaer should use to get results for Manchester United

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester United recorded their first away Premier League win in eight months when they edged Norwich City 3-1. It was a much-needed win for the Red Devils in what has already been a dull season - three wins in 10 league games and six in 14 across all competitions accurately reflect the team’s problems.

The win against Norwich made it two away wins in a row across competitions, and it momentarily gave us a glimpse of the results United should be producing. But conceding that late consolation goal courtesy of Onel Hernandez in the manner that they did, tells the story of their defensive weaknesses.

The big positive is that United's forwards were all involved in their goals. Daniel James produced a sumptuous assist for Marcus Rashford's goal while Anthony Martial scored with a neat touch.

Maybe the night could have been worse for the hosts if Martial and Rashford did not miss their respective spot kicks. The two missed penalties also bring up the debate of who should be the right man to step up as the designated penalty taker.

Since the Liverpool game that ended 1-1 to the surprise of many, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some tactical switches in his formation. But which formation would work for the team, and who should play where?

Here is a look at two formations that could produce results for United:

3-5-2 formation

Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka would form part of five defensive minded players.

David De Gea, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

This formation is meant to prevent teams from breaking down United. With five defensive-minded players, United can put a stronghold at the backline and use the wing backs’ pace going forward.

Paul Pogba certainly boosts the midfield area, and he will have the protection he needs in order to press forward and play key passes to the forwards. Rashford and Martial have the capability to complement each other on the field of play; that was seen in the Norwich game as they combined for the third goal.

4-2-1-3

Tuanzebe would be the one to partner Maguire

David De Gea, Harry Maguire, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba, Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

In this formation, it would be Lindelof who misses out. In the matches played this season, Tuanzebe has shown to be stronger defensively; he has the strength to physically keep attackers at bay. The home league games against Crystal Palace and Liverpool are good examples of that.

In those two cases, Lindelof was bullied by Jeffrey Schlupp and Sadio Mane respectively. Against Palace, Schlupp out-jumped the Swede to free up Jordan Ayew, who then had a clear path to goal and scored.

Against Liverpool, Mane easily out-muscled Lindelof in the box, who was lucky to have the goal cancelled after a VAR review.

Fred comes into this formation because he is a better ball handler and passer than the ageing Nemanja Matic. He can also protect Pogba and allow the Frenchman to play further forward.