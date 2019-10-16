Premier League 2019-20: 3 areas Manchester United need to focus on to beat Liverpool

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Manchester United face the daunting task of playing Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend. Jurgen Klopp's side have won every game so far and sit first in the table, while Manchester United are languishing in 12th place.

Liverpool are heavy favourites to beat United but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side can get a positive result if they focus on certain areas. United need a collective effort from the whole side, play their best team, and maintain focus the entire game if they are to stop the Liverpool juggernaut.

Here are the three areas they should focus on to beat Liverpool.

1) Defend with numbers in the wide areas

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The main dilemma for sides facing Liverpool is whether they should defend with width or narrowly.

By defending narrow, sides run the risk of giving Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold the time and space to whip in fierce crosses. Liverpool's full-back duo are arguably the best in world football at the moment and are an integral part of Liverpool's attack; their pace and accuracy of crossing are extremely dangerous.

If United are to keep Robertson and Alexander-Arnold at bay, they need to ensure a numerical advantage and prevent them from enjoying space and time. This would require United's wingers and full-backs to communicate and aid each other defensively.

An added upside of this would be that United can utilize the same numerical advantage on the counter-attack and catch Liverpool's full-backs out of position.

Nullifying Robertson and Alexander-Arnold is no easy task, but it is essential that United maintain numerical parity in the wide areas. In games where Liverpool have struggled, such as their matches against Sheffield and Leicester, their full-backs were kept quiet by the opposition.

The same blueprint will be an effective solution to keep Liverpool from scoring.

