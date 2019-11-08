Premier League 2019-20: 3 big-money signings who have failed to hit the ground running this season

Harry Maguire

It was a busy transfer window for Premier League clubs this summer. Astronomical figures were spent and high-profile deals were completed as English clubs proved their financial mettle in the transfer market once again.

A number of top superstars were snapped up by EPL outfits during the transfer window. Some of these players are already off to a bright start to life in the English top-flight. With their incredible displays on the pitch, they've caught the attention of the fans, who continue to sing their names as they show us what they are capable of.

On the other hand, there are also a number of big-money signings who have failed to hit the ground running in the division. Here, we take a look at three players who are yet to find their feet since they swapped clubs in mega deals in the EPL this summer:

#3 Tanguy Ndombele

The Frenchman is yet to deliver on the promise he displayed at Lyon

When Tanguy Ndombele made his famous switch from Lyon to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, many expected a lot of improvements from the Spurs in the centre of the pitch. However, those improvements are yet to surface.

Ndombele joined the Premier League outfit in a big-money deal that cost Daniel Levy a whopping £55 million. However, he hasn't done much to improve the team's performances on the field and he is still far below the level he displayed in the French league to earn the move.

Tottenham currently sit at the 11th position on the Premier League table with a disappointing 13 points. They have won just three of their 11 games in the English top-flight so far, drawing four and losing the remaining four.

Their performances in the Champions League haven't been impressive either; Pochettino's men were recently thrashed 7-2 by Bayern Munich.

