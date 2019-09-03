Premier League 2019-20: 3 players Manchester United should try to improve their results

Brandon Williams

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Southampton FC at St Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. It was a disappointing performance by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men and one that failed to ignite any enthusiasm among their supporters.

The Red Devils went one goal ahead early on in the game through a stunning Daniel James effort which was the result of a nicely weighted pass by Scott McTominay. But an equalising header by Jannik Vestergaard allowed the home team to sit deep and defend with confidence.

United could not breach the Southampton defence and had to be content with just one point from their trip to the south coast of England. Here, we pick out three players whom the Red Devils can try in the coming weeks to improve their results.

1) Fred

Central midfielder Fred, who was signed by Jose Mourinho in the 2018 summer transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk, is yet to establish himself in the Manchester United first team. The Brazilian can be a valuable addition to Solskjaer's squad, especially as his distribution skills and defensive abilities are better than average.

While the Norwegian has said to the press that Fred is behind Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay in the United pecking order at the moment, it will probably not be too long before he gets a look in. The fans would be hoping that he gets that opportunity now since Pogba is injured and McTominay hasn't been at his best.

Fred must have had his hopes raised after Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini left the club earlier this year, and he is working pretty hard to make a name for himself at Old Trafford after a below-par first season.

