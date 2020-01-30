Premier League 2019-20 | 3 players the top six should look to poach from other English clubs

The winter transfer window closes on midnight of January 31, 2020

Bargains in the transfer market are rare to come across in 2020. The inflated transfer market has created a difficult situation for many clubs to spend wisely and conservatively. Some clubs have succeeded by looking for young talents abroad and signing them early. Others have the financial power to meet any valuation. Despite this, the traditional top six of the Premier League could sign quality players from within the league itself. Some of these players could be available for a decent price as well. Here are three players who could make the step up.

James Maddison has been a rvelation this season

Leicester City's playmaker has been one of the biggest talking points in this Premier League season. Maddison has nine goals and three assists in all competitions and has been pivotal in Leicester's resurgence. The energy, tenacity, and technique that the Englishman brings is matched by few players in the league. Maddison is an integral part of Leicester's style of play. His versatility and agility allow him to play in a variety of roles. He is a fantastic finisher and an astute playmaker.

Maddison will not come cheap for any side which wishes to sign him. A value close to €70 million has been touted as the minimum Leicester will demand for the midfielder. Interest is not limited to English clubs but also from abroad. An interesting destination for Maddison could be Manchester United, especially if Paul Pogba leaves. The money from the Frenchman's sale could be spent on Maddison, the type of player that United desperately need. City could also be looking at him as a potential replacement for David Silva. Nevertheless, there is bound to be intense competition for the breakout star and this could spark a bidding war.

Aston Villa's Grealish has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham or Arsenal

Aston Villa might be placed 16th in the league but they would arguably be rock bottom if not for Jack Grealish. The English playmaker has shown that he has what it takes to play for a bigger club. Grealish has nine goals and seven assists across all competitions this season. What is even more impressive is that these stats are while playing for a side that very rarely dominates proceedings.

In the past, Grealish has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham and recently with Arsenal. The midfielder has also posted on social media about how he 'loves playing at the Emirates Stadium'. Grealish might be slightly expensive at around €40 million but could prove to be worth every penny. The youngster is just 24 and already has years of experience at the top level. His technique, vision and flair could be very effective for a side like Arsenal, who need to replace an aging Mesut Ozil, and even Chelsea who have few creative attacking midfielders. Therefore, the bigger clubs should be ready to make a move in the summer, even more so if Villa get relegated.

Doucouré is in his prime and therefore would be a smart signing

The fact that Doucouré is still regardedly highly despite playing for a dismal Watford side speaks volumes of his talent. Even during their struggles under Javi Gracia and Quique Flores, Doucouré was a stand-out performer for Watford. In their recent recovery under Nigel Pearson, the midfielder has been given the freedom to play in his best role as a box-to-box midfielder. Doucouré is a well-rounded midfielder. He has the tactical awareness and technique to play for a top club. Apart from his attacking abilities, the Frenchman is also physically strong and is disciplined in his positioning when required.

Given Watford's issues, Doucouré could be available for a good price in the summer. Sides like Tottenham, Chelsea, and Arsenal who could do with more physicality and dynamism in midfield could look to sign him up. At 27, he is also entering his prime and therefore would be a smart signing.