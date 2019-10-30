Premier League 2019-20: 3 players Tottenham Hotspur should target in the January transfer window

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 162 // 30 Oct 2019, 20:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

It's been a torrid start to the season for Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur. Following their maiden appearance in the Champions League final last term, many expected the Spurs to pick up from where they left off. Unfortunately for their fans though, Mauricio Pochettino's men have begun the season on a down note.

They've failed to meet the expectations and have been far below their normal standards since the campaign kicked off. Tottenham currently sit at 11th in the Premier League table after losing 4 and drawing 3 of their 10 games in the English top flight. They also have just one victory from three Champions League games so far

Pochetino's men were recently humiliated by Bayern Munich 7-2 in front of their fans at White Hart Lane, which sums up how miserable they've been. Given their struggles, the club will be looking to add reinforcements to the squad when the transfer window reopens in January.

On that note, let's quickly take a look at three players the Spurs should target in the winter to overcome their poor start to the campaign:

#3 Ferro

Ferro continues to shine bright in Portugal

Tottenham have already conceded a whopping 22 goals in all competitions at this early stage of the season. Following the recent 7-2 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich at White Hart Lane, it's high time Mauricio Pochettino finds a solution to his leaky back-line. Defensive reinforcements should be made a priority when the transfer window re-opens in January.

One of the few players who could help to buckle things up at the back is Benfica's Ferro. The defender continues with his spectacular performances in the Liga NOS. He is one of the standout center-backs in the Portuguese top flight this season, having recorded 21 tackles, 12 interceptions and 18 clearances already - with a Whoscored.com rating of 7.10.

Ferro is good at building up plays from the back, providing rigidity and neutralizing incoming attacks. At just 22 years of age, he would be a decent signing for Tottenham; the type they can count on for many years.

1 / 3 NEXT