Premier League 2019-20: 3 reasons why Arsenal shouldn't sell Mesut Ozil

24 Jan 2020

Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal career has been filled with misconceptions, scapegoating and misdirected anger. The World Cup winner has faced the brunt of fan fury, with many blaming him for the club’s inability to compete in big games.

Of course when you’re the highest-paid player in North London, much negative attention will be drawn to you, but most of it has been unwarranted.

It’s rumoured that DC United are interested in signing the German and that they want a deal sooner rather than later. For Ozil, the move could be good as he’d have the chance to expand his brand worldwide. But for Arsenal, it would be a mistake.

Here are three reasons why Arsenal shouldn’t sell Mesut Ozil.

#3 Promising signs under Mikel Arteta

Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League

Under Unai Emery, Mesut Ozil was rarely getting into the matchday squad. But under Mikel Arteta, the German has been made the focal point of the attack.

Not only does Ozil now look happier on the pitch, but the 31-year-old is also starting to have more impact on the attacking phases of play. The Spaniard has instructed the 31-year-old to drift into wide areas during the transition. This allows him to pick up the ball in space, with a clear view of the attacking options ahead of him.

Off the ball, Ozil has shown a side of his that not many thought he had. He’s been pressing mercilessly, as he has clearly bought into Arteta’s philosophy.

It’d be criminal to sell a player you’ve been trying to get the best out of for so long as soon as he starts to show signs of his former genius. Arteta and Ozil were teammates a few years ago, and that’s why the Spaniard seems to know how to squeeze the best out of him.

