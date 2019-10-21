Premier League 2019-20: 3 reasons why the Manchester United vs Liverpool match ended in a 1-1 draw

Arvind Krishnan

Liverpool dropped their first points of the season at Old Trafford.

Sunday's feature clash at Old Trafford saw Manchester United and Liverpool share points, with Marcus Rashford and Adam Lallana scoring for their respective sides. The result means Liverpool's lead at the top has been reduced to six points, as Manchester City secured a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

United took the lead in the 36th minute after Rashford tapped in from close range, off a Daniel James cross. Liverpool had a chance to equalise a few moments later but Sadio Mane's effort was ruled out by VAR, with the Senegalese winger having handled the ball during the build-up.

Liverpool looked defensive for most parts of the first half and lacked the necessary penetration till the moment they equalized through Lallana in the 85th minute. The visitors would be the more dejected of the two sides, as they dropped points for the first time after winning eight on the spin.

On that note, let us take a look at the three reasons why Liverpool were held at Old Trafford.

#3 Liverpool lacked penetration while going forward

Alexander-Arnold had a relatively quiet outing against United.

Jurgen Klopp made a few changes to his side, with Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi coming in for Adrian, Dejan Lovren, James Milner and Mo Salah. Klopp went in with a conservative approach as he looked to hit United on the counter.

The game saw Liverpool have vast share of possession, but they failed to convert that into meaningful chances. They were then handed a major scare as United took the lead against the run of play.

Despite falling behind Liverpool had a chance to score in the early moments of the first half, but Firmino's effort was dealt with comfortably by David De Gea. The likes of Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson did not contribute much to link-up play; instead, the front three were made to feed off scraps for most of the game.

United held their defensive shape well and did not allow the likes of Robertson and Alexander-Arnold to deliver teasing crosses into the box. Overall, Liverpool did not create enough from the wings, an area from which they usually create a plethora of opportunities.

Liverpool lost two points in a game which was there for the taking; they just needed to be a bit braver in the final third of the pitch.

