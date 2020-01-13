Premier League 2019-20 | 3 talking points from Match Week 22

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being sent off against Crystal Palace

Match Week 22 of the Premier League season did not produce any shocking results, as Liverpool continued their unbeaten run with a hard fought 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United bounced back from their disappointing defeats against Manchester City and Arsenal with a stunning 4-0 victory against Norwich City, and Watford moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 triumph against Bournemouth. On that note, here are three talking points from the Premier League weekend.

#3 Klopp gets the better of José Mourinho yet again

After a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sheffield United last weekend, Liverpool went into their away game against Spurs full of confidence. And this showed on the pitch. The league leaders had a shot cleared off the line as well as a shot off the post within the first 20 minutes before finally taking the lead through Roberto Firmino's left-footed strike at the 37-minute mark. The game went on in the same fashion as Liverpool searched for a second goal. But the second goal never came for Liverpool who were, at times, wasteful in possession. This allowed Spurs to counter-attack and as a result, create chances that, when looking back at the game, they will regret not taking. The game ended in a 1-0 victory for Liverpool who remained unbeaten by fine margins to win their 20th game this season.

#2 Sergio Agüero scores a record-breaking hat-trick

Sergio Agüero will go down in the history books as one of the best strikers the Premier League has ever seen and after breaking the record for the most goals scored by an overseas player, overtaking Thierry Henry in the process, the Manchester City legend will likely go down as the best overseas player to grace the Premier League. The Argentine has won 4 Premier League titles, scoring 177 goals in the process to make him one of the most prolific goalscorers of his generation. Aston Villa was the latest team to fall victim to Agüero's goalscoring powers in a 1-6 loss. His latest triple treat means that he has scored the most hat-tricks in the Premier League with 12 match balls to his name, overtaking Alan Shearer.

#1 Aubameyang sees red as Arsenal draw once more

After securing back-to-back wins for the first time in his mangerial career, against Leeds, Mikel Arteta would have been hoping to go three games unbeaten with his Arsenal side. However, it's never easy to win at Selhurst Park against a solid Crystal Palace side under the experienced guidance of Roy Hodgson. And although Arsenal took the lead in the first half, it went downhill from there for the Gunners. Palace scored the equaliser in the 54th minute with a deflected strike from Jordan Ayew , before Arsenal's luck worsened as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw red card for a dangerously high challenge on Max Meyer. This made things difficult for Mikel Arteta who knew his side couldn't risk going all out for the win and therefore wisely played for a draw. Along with the two points dropped in this London derby, this game will have short term repercussion for Arsenal who will be without Aubameyang for the next game against Sheffield United.

To conclude, match week 22 of the Premier League was one filled with goals, red cards and record-breaking moments. The Premier League season still has plenty more drama to come as we enter match week 23 and the relegation battle, top 4 and title race's reignite for another week of fantastic football.