Premier League 2019-20: 3 underachieving club this season

Two managers who have a lot on their plate

The Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in the world and because of that, there's no guarantee on how a club's season might pan out. This season has been no different, despite the fact that Liverpool are running away with the Premier League title race.

Many teams are overachieving this season like Sheffield United and Leicester City, while there are also teams that have massively underachieved. Here, we are going to take a look at the three clubs that have underachieved this season in England's top-flight.

#3 Manchester United

United have been disappointing against the bottom-halfers of the table

Manchester United are going through what many call a transitional phase but that's no excuse for the inconsistencies shown by the Red Devils this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjær has found it difficult to implement a clear style of play at the club as more often than not, United have looked clueless on the pitch.

The Old Trafford outfit are currently 8th in the Premier League table, sitting 6 points behind the 4th spot, which is up for grabs. But seeing the way United have played thus far, it wouldn't be wrong to think that they might not be getting into a top four spot, which will prove to be a huge dent to their season.

The Red Devils have been plagued with injuries this season, owing to them overplaying some players because of the threadbare squad Solskjær has. Furthermore, their best player this season, Marcus Rashford is out injured for quite some time and since his injury, they have struggled to find the back of the net, which is not acceptable at a club of United's stature.

Surprisingly, though, United have been brilliant against top-six opposition and Solskjær's men face Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night in a match that can define their season. The Norwegian will be hopeful of a good show from his players as his managerial position is also on the line.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur

The Humble One is at helm at the New White Hart Lane

Before the start of the 2019-20 Premier League season, everyone was expecting Tottenham Hotspur to put up a title challenge or at the very least, fight for the second position with Manchester City, especially considering the fact that they had reached the Champions League final last year. But unfortunately, that didn't happen as they started their season very poorly before they had to sack Mauricio Pochettino owing to the club's dreadful displays on the pitch.

If one looks at the squad Spurs have at their disposal, it's so surprising to see them behind Chelsea, Leicester City, and Sheffield United because the quality and numbers in their squad are considerably better than the teams mentioned above.

Under new manager, José Mourinho, the results have been better but not at the level they are expected and right now, it seems like most of the players in the Spurs squad are way below par.

#1 Arsenal

Not a great start to Arteta's managerial stint

Arsenal is a football club that somehow finds ways to disappoint their fans as the Gunners have endured a torrid 2019-20 Premier League season. At the start of the season, hopes were high after decent summer transfer window and despite a good start, Arsenal just fell apart in the months of October and November, which led to the inevitable sacking of Unai Emery.

Now, under manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal just cannot seem to find a way to win a football game as they have won just three games since the start of 2020. Be it home or away matches, the Gunners have been drawing against the opposition, despite clear improvements in their performance levels.

Thanks to that, Arsenal are struggling to keep up with the table and right now, they find themselves 10th with 31 points and they are closer to the relegation zone than they are top four. That in itself tells you how much below expectations Arsenal have performed this season.