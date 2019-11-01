Premier League 2019-20: 4 reasons why Jose Mourinho is not right for Arsenal

Arsenal fans who want Mourinho to join should be careful what they wish for.

After a bad end to last season which resulted in a thrashing by Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League final, Arsenal's misfortunes have continued into the start of the season. Fans have been quick to criticise Unai Emery for what can only be called a poor style of play and the mistreatment of a few players.

His questionable selection of Granit Xhaka as captain along with him playing at the holding midfield role ahead of fan-favourite Lucas Torriera has irked a majority of the fan base. Injuries to key players like summer signing new left-back Kieran Tierney, right-back Hector Bellerin and highly-rated young centre back Rob Holding have not helped Emery's cause.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Moruinho has been linked with a move back to London as uncertainity hangs over Emery. His desire and motivation for winning major trophies for three of the traditional big six sides has him favouring the move which has plenty of fans divided. Here are four reasons why Mourinho is not the right man for Arsenal.

#4: Declining Manager

Mourinho is not the same manager he was when he first came to the Premier League.

It has become quite evident that Jose Mourinho is declining as a manager. His last Premier League title was in 2015 during his second stint with Chelsea. Since then he has gone on to get sacked at Chelsea. He then finished fourth, second before subsequently being asked to leave by United sacked, for being 19 points off league leaders and bitter rivals Manchester City and only winning seven of the first 17 league matches.

His final season at Chelsea was an absolute disaster where he completely lost the dressing room and at United similar problems appeared. His sour relationship with club-record signing Paul Pogba was always a talking point at his press conferences. His style of management and tactics could be considered outdated and it is becoming increasingly obvious that pragmatic managers like him have trouble thriving at top clubs, particularly in the Premier League.

