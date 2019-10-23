Premier League 2019/20: 5 players Manchester United should target in the January transfer window

Sudarshan Venkatesan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with some reinforcements to his side.

Manchester United have made a dismal start to their Premier League campaign by securing just ten points from opening nine games. Amidst this difficult situation, the Red Devils were on the cusp of securing three points against the league leaders Liverpool till a late tap-in from Adam Lallana cancelled out Marcus Rashford's first-half strike.

Regardless of the result against their arch-rivals, Manchester United have not been at their best and are seeking to find a solution to avoid further misery. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was heavily criticised for holding onto players until the final days of the summer transfer window before eventually permitting them to leave the club. A lot of the blame was thrown at the manager because it was a huge gamble for the side to operate without proper replacements and a thin squad with not enough depth.

The lack of experience and a proper plan B have caught them off-guard this campaign. The Norwegian is conscious about the fact that players are needed in some positions to steer them to them into the UEFA Champions League next season.

With the January transfer window on the horizon, here are five players who could help Solskjaer fix his problems.

#5 Alejandro Grimaldo (SL Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo is a full-back in demand.

Alejandro Grimaldo is one of the finest defenders in the Portuguese top division. The Spanish international was on Pep Guardiola's wishlist following Benjamin Mendy's long-term injury, but the move didn't go through after Aleksander Zinchenko's consistent displays.

The 24-year-old broke through La Masia and played for Barcelona B between 2011 and 2015. During this four-year stint, he went on to make 92 appearances and scored six goals in the process.

The left-back intended to run down his contract at Nou Camp. However, Benfica came calling in January 2015 and signed him for €1.5 million to lure him to Estadio da Luz in a five-and-a-half year deal.

Since putting pen to paper, Grimaldo has eclipsed his game by constantly plying his trade in the Portuguese league, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Europa League. The former Barcelona defender, who was part of the Europa League 2018/19.

Luke Shaw has been plagued with injuries, while Ashley Young's contract is running down next summer. To bolster the squad, Grimaldo could be considered as one of the options to fix that problem for the Red Devils.

