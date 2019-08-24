Premier League 2019/20: All eyes on Dani Ceballos, as Arsenal travel to Anfield to face Liverpool

Dani Ceballos joined Arsenal on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

The Premier League brings to us yet another mouthwatering clash in the form of Liverpool vs Arsenal. Although the Scousers' have dominated the rivalry in recent times, the Gunners aren't the same team they were in the previous season and look rejuvenated. Anfield's electrifying atmosphere gives the Scousers an edge over the Gunners. However, all the attention will be on Arsenal's new midfield maestro, Dani Ceballos.

Dream start

Ceballos' life as a Gunner kick-started in the best way possible. The Spanish midfielder was in search of more minutes, and hence took the option of joining Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid. Known for his extraordinary vision, astute dribbling, and ability to find pockets of space, Ceballos has already given the Gunners a glimpse of his capabilities.

He came off the bench on match-day one against Newcastle to assist Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's winner and had a magical outing against Burnley in his first game at the Emirates. Fans are already lauding the board for taking a smart decision in acquiring the 23-year-old's services.

His stats so far

Games played: 2 (109 minutes)

Assists: 2

Average key passes per game: 1.5

Average dribbles per game: 2.5

Average longballs per game: 2.5

Passing accuracy: 86.7%

The Spaniard was excellent against Burnley.

Ceballos has brought the flair and forte to Arsenal's midfield that Unai Emery has been craving to install. The Spanish tactician will surely start Ceballos against Liverpool and will expect him to continue to display such jaw-dropping football. It is also likely that record signing Nicolas Pepe will be starting his first game. Hence, it will be interesting to see how Ceballos' linkup with the Senegalese.

Role vs Liverpool

Ceballos will most likely sit at the heart of Emery's 4-2-3-1 as the central attacking midfielder, with Pepe and Aubameyang continuously switching flanks, and Alexandre Lacazette leading the line. Unai Emery will be hoping to see the Spaniard carry the ball with his impressive dribbling skills, and feed well-timed passes to free the wingers. Jurgen Klopp's men still haven't hit full throttle yet and have shown signs of vulnerability at the back despite Virgil van Dijk's solidity.

Ceballos can exploit the spaces left by Trent Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson to create opportunities for the firepower available upfront.

What to expect

Arsenal will be hoping to get a positive result against the European champions and extend their 100% record in the league. Though the last time the two sides met, the Gunners faced a 5-1 hammering, they will look to put it in the past and let their performance speak for itself. Ceballos has already received high accolades and will try to build upon his remarkable start to the campaign.

If he manages to pull off a similar show against the Scousers at Anfield and Spurs next week in the North London derby, his position in the starting eleven will undoubtedly be cemented.

He could be a fundamental piece in Emery's quest to take Arsenal back to the UEFA Champions League.

Lacazette will be hoping to feed off Ceballos' assists throughout the season.