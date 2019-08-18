Premier League 2019-20, Arsenal 2-1 Burnley: 3 players who starred for the Gunners

Arsenal recorded a hard fought 2-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League

This is just the second time in over five years that Arsenal have started the season with consecutive wins in the Premier League. However, as Alexandre Lacazette stabbed home the opening goal inside the first 12 minutes, their intentions were pretty clear.

The Gunners were dominant in possession in the first half, but headed into the tunnel on level terms after Burnley snatched a last-minute equalizer through Ashley Barnes. However, Arsenal reclaimed the lead just after the hour mark, thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese striker received a pass from summer loan signing Dani Ceballos and applied the finishing touches to put Arsenal ahead in the 64th minute. Aubameyang’s goal ultimately proved to be the winner, as Burnley struggled to engineer a comeback.

Besides, there were a few players who really rose to the occasion and helped their side to a second successive victory in the league.

On that note, we look at three players who starred for Arsenal in their 2-1 win over Burnley.

#3 Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos stole the show against Burnley

Arsenal fans are buzzing over Dani Ceballos' impressive display against Burnley. The young Spaniard joined the Gunners on loan this summer following a frustrating spell at Real Madrid.

However, he appears to have quickly settled in at the Emirates, with his performance on Saturday providing clear evidence to the same. Not only was he tidy in the middle of the park, but also highly industrious and creative in the advanced areas of the pitch.

First, he set up Lacazette to open the scoring in the first half, and was then again the provider as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang notched the winner in the second phase.

For the first time in a long while, the Gunners appear to have a player of the same mold as Santi Cazorla – one who can dictate play and open up defenses with forward-thinking passes. Ceballos was definitely the star of the show in Arsenal’s win over Burnley.

