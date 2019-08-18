Premier League 2019-20, Arsenal vs Burnley: 3 reasons why the Gunners won the match

Arsenal FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

Arsenal won their second Premier League game in a row as they defeated Burnley 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Unai Emery's men were much better than Sean Dyche's on the day, and the North London faithful were treated to an extravagant display.

Arsenal gave a full debut to new loan signing Dani Ceballos, while fellow new signing Nicolas Pepe was brought on in the second half. Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made sure that there was no comeback possible for the Clarets.

However, there were others as well who contributed to the win. Here, we pick out three reasons why the Gunners won the game.

1. Dani Ceballos' impressive performance

Arsenal FC's Dani Ceballos

When Arsenal manager Emery decided to loan Real Madrid player Daniel Ceballos, few expected the Spaniard's choice to pay off. However, on his full Arsenal debut against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, Ceballos repaid the faith the manager had shown in him and gave a glimpse of what he can bring to the table at North London.

Ceballos is an authoritative central midfielder who is equally good with or without the ball. He ended the game with two assists to his name, and the statistics show that he had the highest number of touches, passes and chances created.

2. Solidity at the back

Arsenal FC's David Luiz has given defensive solidity to the team

Arsenal won their first league game of the season 1-0 away to Newcastle United last weekend, and manager Emery did not play new acquisition David Luiz; he chose Calum Chambers instead in defense.

Although the Gunners ended up on the winning side, they were not as convincing then as they were against Burnley on Saturday. This time, with Luiz and talented center-back Sokratis at the helm in defence, Arsenal looked a class apart at the back.

Although a Matteo Guendouzi-ricocheted ball helped Sean Dyche's side equalize through Ashley Barnes, Arsenal were the more defensively organised side.

3. Alexandre Lacazette's influence in attack

Alexandre Lacazette celebrates his goal against Burnley

French striker Alexandre Lacazette started ahead of Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the Gunners on Saturday against Burnley, and he made an immediate impact with his first-half goal.

Lacazette is one of the best goal-poachers in the Premier League at the moment and it is no wonder that Emery trusts him to do the job every week.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, dropped in behind to play in attacking midfield and even chipped in with the winner in the second half. That ensured Arsenal went on top of the league table.