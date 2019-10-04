Premier League 2019/20, Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information, and More

Pochettino will demand a response from his team

Match Preview

After the disastrous defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur travel to the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Mauricio Pochettino will be demanding a response from the team who were outplayed and outclassed in the Champions League, and Spurs will be looking to bounce back against a Brighton & Hove Albion side who have managed just 1 win in the league so far and are 16th in the table.

Tottenham have fared slightly better in the Premier League, but are still a long way off league leaders Liverpool. Pochettino’s men are currently 6th in the league and have managed to win only 3 of their 7 games so far. The game against Brighton, as such, is a must-win tie for the Argentine, who is suddenly under a lot of pressure to deliver.

Pochettino will be without the services of right-back Serge Aurier, who is suspended. Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso continue to be unavailable due to injuries.

In this segment, we bring you all the important information ahead of the game on Saturday.

Kick-Off Information

Date: 5th October 2019

Time: 12:00 PM BST, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Falmer Stadium

Where to Watch: Star Sport, Hotstar (India), fuboTV, Universo, NBCSN (US)

Form Guide

Last 5 games in all competitions

Tottenham Hotspur – L-W-L-L-D

Brighton and Hove Albion – L-L-D-D-L

Head to Head

Tottenham and Brighton have met 28 times before and it is no surprise that Spurs have the upper hand in the tie. Tottenham have won 14 times, while the Seagulls have managed just 6. Brighton have not won against Tottenham for almost 36 years; the last time that happened was in 1983.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI

Hugo Lloris; Kyle Walker-Peters, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose; Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min.

Key Players to Watch Out For

Harry Kane

Harry Kane will be hungry for goals against Brighton

With Tottenham Hotspur continuously failing to impress this term, Harry Kane’s future is making the headlines once again. The Englishman is certainly one of the best strikers in the world right now and his patience at Tottenham might already be broken.

Kane has scored 5 goals in 7 games in the Premier League and has 7 goals from 9 games in all competition so far. Brighton could face an onslaught from Kane on Saturday, who will be desperate to get his team back to winning ways.

Christian Eriksen

Brighton will be wary of Eriksen's abilities

The Dane has been out of form this season and that has been one of the main reasons why Tottenham have failed to flourish. Christian Eriksen has looked a shadow of himself at times on the field and all the talks of him leaving in the summer seem to have unsettled him. However, the Dane still is a magician in the final third and can rip open the opposition in a split second. If he makes it to the team, Eriksen could be a handful for Brighton.

Betting Information

According to Betway, Tottenham are the favorites to win the game. Here are the odds:

Tottenham win – 1.9

Draw – 3.6

Brighton win – 4