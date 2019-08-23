Premier League 2019-20: Everton Predicted Lineup v Aston Villa, injury news, suspension list and more

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 67 // 23 Aug 2019, 20:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Everton are among the 11 unbeaten teams in the Premier League after two matches

An undefeated Everton travels to Birmingham later today to take on Aston Villa at the Villa Park in the first match of Match day 3 of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Fair to say from what we've seen so far, Aston Villa have found it hard to cope with the sudden change in quality and pace among their opponents. Moreover, their extensive recruitment in the summer transfer window seems to have backfired on them so far, as the players may need some more time to gel with one another.

Dean Smith will be hoping to finally get his first point in the Premier League after losing both of his matches, against Tottenham and Bournemouth respectively.

Big things are being expected of the Toffees this season after yet another impressive piece of transfer business. Marco Silva's side is one amongst the 11 undefeated teams in the Premier League thus far.

The Toffees will therefore, be hoping to continue their unbeaten streak against an out-of-sorts Villa outfit.

Team News

Lucas Digne is expected to be back in the lineup after recovering from a hamstring problem

Lucas Digne is expected to return to the line-up after having recovered from a hamstring problem picked up during his side's 1-0 victory over Watford last week. Leighton Baines is also available for selection, but unlikely to feature in the starting XI.

Morgan Schneiderlin is back in contention as well, after serving his one-match ban for the red card received against Crystal Palace on the opening weekend.

New signing Fabian Delph is expected to remain in the sidelines, owing to a thigh strain.

Advertisement

Injuries: Fabian Delph (thigh strain)

Suspensions: None

Predicted Line-up

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomes, Gbamin; Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin

Everton's predicted XI against Aston Villa