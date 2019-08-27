Premier League 2019/20 Gameweek 3 scores: Liverpool beat Arsenal to retain top spot, Manchester United and Tottenham suffer losses

Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

A weekend where 7 out of 10 travelling teams beat out home sides in the Premier League saw plenty of goals around the country. The results from gameweek 3 in the 2019/20 Premier League mean that Liverpool sit top of the table as the only team to have a perfect start, getting all 9 points available.

Slightly surprisingly, Teemu Pukki and Raheem Sterling sit jointly on top of goalscoring charts with 5 goals each. However, no one is surprised that Kevin De Bruyne leads the assist charts with 4 assists already as he became the quickest player to get to 50 assists in the league.

Aston Villa 2-0 Everton

(Wesley Moraes 21', Anwar El Ghazi 90+5')

Dean Smith's Villa registered their first win in the Premier League against an Everton side that failed to create too much. They were one of the only two Premier League sides to win at home this weekend. This put an end to Jack Grealish's 20-game losing streak in the Premier League.

Chelsea's three goals in one picture

Norwich 2-3 Chelsea

(Todd Cantwell 6', Teemu Pukki 30'; Tammy Abraham 3' 68', Mason Mount 17')

It took Frank Lampard's Chelsea three tries to get their first win of the season, which puts them towards the bottom of a stack of teams that currently have 4 points each. Youngster Tammy Abraham scored his first two goals for Chelsea, including the decisive winner, but this Chelsea defence leaves a lot to be desired.

Brighton 0-2 Southampton

(Moussa Djenepo 55', Nathan Redmond 90+1')

Red card: Florin Andone 30'

These are the first points Southampton have registered in a difficult start to the season after Andone was sent off for a rash tackle. Hasenhuttl will be pleased with the result, but he knows there's plenty of work to be done behind the scenes for the Saints.

Manchester United's first defeat of the season came at home to Crystal Palace

Manchester United 1-2 Crystal Palace

(Daniel James 89'; Jordan Ayew 32', Patrick Van Aanholt 90+3')

It's usually Wilfried Zaha who takes the plaudits when Palace win against big teams, but it was Van Aanholt's finish that set the away fans dancing on this occasion. United's first defeat of the season came from an unexpected source, sending Ole back to the drawing board.

Watford 1-3 West Ham

(Andre Gray 17'; Mark Noble [P] 3', Sebastien Haller 64' 73')

One of seven away sides to win this weekend in England, but no less significant. Haller delivered the goods for the Hammers, with promises of more.

Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester City

(Oliver McBurnie 62'; Jamie Vardy 38', Harvey Barnes 70')

Two goals from Leicester from moves that were over before you could realise what was happening, as usual. The lightning-quick Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes on the scoresheet.

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

(Joel Matip 41', Mohamed Salah [P] 49', 58'; Lucas Torreira 85')

Sterling scored against Bournemouth to go joint top of the goalscoring charts

Billed as the clash of two lethal attacks, but Unai Emery had different ideas. Arsenal's tactic of sitting back and inviting pressure almost worked. The visitors kept Liverpool out and generated a few chances on the counter, but their profligacy in front of goal cost them as Matip provided the breakthrough and there was no looking back for Mo Salah and co.

Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City

(Harry Wilson 45+3'; Sergio Aguero 15' 64', Raheem Sterling 43')

An expected result, but Bournemouth gave it a good go which saw substitute Harry Wilson equalise in the first half and come close in the second. The defending champions, though, kept their cool, and their stellar record against Bournemouth.

Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle

(Joelinton 27')

Channeling the spirit of Rafa Benitez, Newcastle frustrated the home side. Tottenham, with Eriksen, Lo Celso, Lamela, Son, and Kane on the pitch in the second half lacked creativity. Joelinton starred in a stellar performance holding up the ball well and scoring with the only big chance he got.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Burnley

(Raul Jimenez [P] 90+7; Ashley Barnes 13')

Burnley are putting in performances that everyone expected from Wolves. The visitors were almost home with another Ashley Barnes goal when Jimenez was brought down in the box. The Mexican converted from the spot to make it three consecutive draws for Wolves.