Premier League 2019-20: How Manchester United can turn their fortunes around against Liverpool

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 16 Oct 2019, 11:52 IST

Manchester United

Manchester United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford in a high-voltage clash in Gameweek 9 of the Premier League on Sunday. Two of the oldest clubs in European football will meet in a match that is going to be watched and supported by fans all across the world.

Jurgen Klopp's men will make the trip to Manchester in high spirits as they have won all eight of their Premier League games so far this season and sit on top of the table with 24 points in their kitty.

With Manchester United though, it is a completely different story. The former European giants are struggling to hold their own and are stranded at the 12th spot in the table with a mere nine points.

Given the contrasting fortunes that the two famed rivals have had this season, this encounter seems to be a complete mismatch on paper. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have looked toothless in attack and have wasted most of the chances that have come their way. They come into this game on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United, a match in which they were second best by some distance.

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

However, there's good reason to believe that United could give Liverpool a run for their money. Although Solskjaer has his hands tied with a host of injuries, with stars such as Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, David de Gea, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all doubtful to start on Sunday, this is just the moment that youngsters like Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and Angel Gomes need to show the world that they can hold their own in the big boys' club.

Yes, losing experienced players to injuries is going to hurt the Red Devils. But they have enough firepower in their ranks to rise above this temporary setback and give Jurgen Klopp's side their first taste of failure this season.

For that to happen, players like Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James need to step up and take responsibility for their team's performance on Sunday. These youngsters have shown over time that they are capable of playing world-class football, and the game against Liverpool provides them with a great opportunity to reinforce that.

Rashford seems to have found his goalscoring touch after an eventful outing with England in the UEFA European Championships qualifiers. If he is fed good balls in the attacking half, there could be plenty of joy for the United faithful.

Meanwhile senior pro Juan Mata can provide the side with creativity in the middle of the attacking midfield, with James and Gomes adding pace to the wings.

McTominay is an excellent holding midfielder who can shield the defence and distribute the ball with precision while feeding players like Pereira and Greenwood in the box. The young Williams has shown that he can be a good deputy to Luke Shaw at left back, and he needs to be trusted more.

Scott McTominay

These young Manchester United players could well be pumped up due to the occasion. They will not need extra motivation to beat Liverpool, and their performance on the night will reflect on the strength, courage and guts that they possess.

Although Manchester United have squandered possession, thrown away chances, been wasteful with the ball, shown lethargy while attacking and had lapses of concentration while defending, they have the ability in their squad to turn it all around. And when better to do so than in a tightly-fought game against their oldest rivals Liverpool on Sunday?

Jurgen Klopp needs to be aware of the threat that the Red Devils pose, because a wounded tiger is sometimes more dangerous than a healthy one.