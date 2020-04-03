Premier League 2019-20: Ideal outcome for each team amid COVID-19 outbreak

With the Premier League suspended, what would be the ideal outcome of the season for the fans of each side?

Fans of Liverpool and Aston Villa for instance may have very different ideas of what would be a good outcome.

Will the 2019-20 Premier League season ever see a team crowned as champions?

The fate of the 2019-20 edition of the Premier League is, right now, still very much up in the air. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension of the campaign in March, and quite what’s supposed to happen now is a mystery.

Should the season just be declared null and void? Or should the remaining matches be crammed into a handful of weeks and played behind closed doors in the summer? It all remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, though – each club’s fans will probably have a different idea of what ought to happen.

Based on the current form and positioning of each club, here is a guess at what their fans would like to happen to the 2019-20 season.

Arsenal

Arsenal's ideal outcome would probably see the season finished

Arsenal currently sit in 9th place but are only three points away from a European qualifying spot. That means that it’s certainly not impossible for them to make the Europa League at worst. Given Mikel Arteta’s side have not lost a match in 2020, then, what would be the best thing for them?

At a guess, their fans would probably want the season to be finished somehow. Their form prior to the suspension was such that the top six didn’t look beyond them, and their run-in didn’t sound too tough either.

The fact that Arteta’s impact was only just beginning to be felt should also be considered. For Gunners fans, even cramming the remaining games into a short period could work.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa's fans would be happy with a null and void season

Prior to the league’s suspension, Aston Villa were in deep trouble. Dean Smith’s side were positioned in 19th, three points from safety, and hadn’t won since January 21st. Naturally, the worst-case scenario for them would be to end the league with the current positions – relegating them to the EFL Championship.

Advertisement

The best case for Villains fans? Probably a declaration of the season to be null and void, wiping the slate clean entirely. In an ideal world for the Midlands side, the next transfer window would also be closed, basically like a hard reset. That’d allow them to start the next campaign afresh – complete with key man Jack Grealish.

Bournemouth

A null and void season would allow Eddie Howe's Bournemouth to avoid relegation

Another struggling team, Bournemouth were in very real danger of relegation prior to the league’s suspension. Eddie Howe’s side were in 18th place and hadn’t won since February 1st, although their performances against Chelsea and Liverpool weren’t bad. So would Cherries fans want to finish the season?

The truth is, probably not. Howe’s side had some horrendous games remaining – including matches against Manchester City, Manchester United, Leicester and Tottenham. Losing all four of those – a likely outcome – would probably leave them condemned.

So like fellow strugglers Aston Villa, Bournemouth’s best outcome would be a null and void campaign, leaving them with a fresh start next season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

A null and void season would suit Graham Potter's Brighton

Graham Potter’s Brighton appeared to be in a sticky spot before the league’s suspension. 15th place would normally sound okay, but their 29 points put them just two away from the drop zone. They’d also won just one of their last 14 games – that victory coming back in December.

Given their remaining fixtures include both Manchester clubs, Leicester and Liverpool, null and void would be the best option for the Seagulls. On a run of such poor form, relegation would be simply too much of a risk for their fans.

Burnley

Any outcome would suit mid-table Burnley

The definition of a mid-table side, Burnley were in 10th when the season was suspended. With 39 points, Sean Dyche’s side were looking safe from relegation but were unlikely to make a charge for a European place.

With that in mind, any option would probably work for the Clarets. Perhaps ending the season with teams in their current places would work best, as it’d ensure Everton and Crystal Palace would remain below them.

Regardless, Dyche’s side will be set for another Premier League campaign in 2020-21.

Chelsea

Frank Lampard's Chelsea would be happy with their current 4th place should the season end now

Going into 2019-20, the best-case scenario for Chelsea would’ve been a European finish. With an inexperienced boss like Frank Lampard and a transfer ban to deal with, anything else would’ve been a bonus. That means that right now, finishing in their current fourth place would represent an excellent campaign.

For Blues fans then, the best bet would be to end the season with teams in their current places. That’d put Chelsea in the Champions League again for 2020-21, and would also reward Lampard and his young side for their positive campaign. Worst case? The season continues and Chelsea’s inconsistent form sees them slip out of the top four.

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace would be fine regardless of the outcome of the current season

With an ageing squad and few stars, Crystal Palace were tipped to struggle this season. Roy Hodgson’s side have proven the sceptics wrong again though and currently sit in 11th place. In all honesty, Eagles fans probably would’ve taken an 11th place finish prior to the season’s beginning.

That means that ending the season with the current table would probably be fine for them – as would a null-and-void decision. Like Villa though, Palace fans would be delighted with some kind of transfer window closure; that’d allow them to retain star player Wilfried Zaha for another season.

Everton

Everton's improvement would mean their fans would be happy for the season to continue

Everton are one side probably cursing the COVID-19 suspension. The Toffees are currently in 12th place, but that doesn’t really represent the upturn in form they’ve shown since Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival. And with a decent run-in, they definitely could’ve risen up the table before the end of the campaign.

With that in mind, Toffees fans would probably be of a mind to try to finish the season somehow. Even if that means cramming games into a small period, it’d be better for them than finishing in 12th. Null and void would probably be another solid option for them – allowing Ancelotti a clean slate in 2020-21.

Leicester City

Leicester would have a Champions League ticket if the season ended now

Leicester City were tipped to have a good season in 2019-20, but perhaps not this good. When the season was suspended, the Foxes were in third place, eight points ahead of fifth-place Manchester United. However, Brendan Rodgers’ side weren’t in the best form.

They’d won just one of their last five matches, and were definitely wobbling in comparison to their earlier run. Given they had some tricky fixtures remaining – Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United – Foxes fans would probably love the season to end right now. That way, they’d have a ticket to their first Champions League campaign since 2016-17.

Liverpool

Liverpool fans will only be happy if their side are crowned as champions

25 points clear at the top of the table, Liverpool were almost certain to win their first league title in 30 years. With that in mind, the absolute nightmare scenario for them would be a null-and-void season, rendering their accomplishments meaningless.

For fans of Jurgen Klopp’s team, the only scenario that would work would be one that would see them crowned champions. That means either finishing the season somehow or ending it with the table in its current state. The former option would be better, as it’d mean they could lift the trophy in live-action, but either way would work.

Manchester City

Man City's season is already pretty much over, meaning any outcome would work for them

25 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool but almost guaranteed a top-four spot, Manchester City’s season was basically over anyway. So in all honesty – unless their fans really dislike Liverpool – whatever is decided wouldn’t matter to them.

An ideal world for City would see their ban from European competition lifted, allowing them into the Champions League for 2020-21. If that can’t happen though, then the current campaign is essentially a write-off for them anyway. It’d almost be best for them to have the season end now, allowing them a hard reset next season.

Manchester United

Manchester United's form means they'd probably prefer to finish the current season

Outside of Liverpool, few teams would’ve been as upset with the season’s suspension as Manchester United. The Red Devils were just beginning to hit an excellent vein of form and were hopeful of catching fourth-placed Chelsea. When the suspension began, United were just three points behind them.

To null and void the season – or end it now – would leave United back in the Europa League for 2020-21. That wouldn’t be horrendous, but a Champions League spot would naturally be better. With Paul Pogba also near a return, finishing the rest of the games would be best for them. A scenario where they finish as high as third wouldn’t be impossible given their current form.

Newcastle United

Newcastle fans would probably prefer to end the season now, with their side safe from relegation

Tipped to struggle when Steve Bruce was appointed as Rafa Benitez’s replacement in the summer, Newcastle haven’t done too badly. Sure, they’ve only scored 25 goals – the least in the Premier League – but they look relatively safe on 35 points.

With that said, one win in their last six games represents a worrying run. And that lack of goals could see them sucked into danger, particularly with games against fellow strugglers like Aston Villa and Bournemouth to go. With that in mind then, the ideal solution for Magpies fans would be for the season to end now. They’d have taken 13th place coming into the campaign, after all.

Norwich City

Norwich City's struggles mean a null and void season would suit them

Cut adrift at the bottom of the table, Norwich looked destined for relegation when the season was suspended in March. The Canaries currently sit on 21 points, seven from safety, and have a terrible goal difference of -27. Most of their fans had already accepted their likely slide into the EFL Championship.

That means the COVID-19 suspension may stand as a second chance for them. Of course, ending the season with the current standings would doom them. But would Norwich fans want a null-and-void season?

Despite the likelihood being that the Canaries would simply be relegated in 2020-21 instead, their fans would probably take the opportunity of another chance.

Sheffield United

Ending the season now would leave Sheffield United in an excellent 7th place

The surprise package of the season, Sheffield United were tipped for relegation but were actually in seventh place at the time the campaign was suspended. Chris Wilder’s men even had the potential to make it into the Champions League if results went in their favour. So would Blades fans wish the season to continue?

Perhaps not. Realistically, the idea of the Blades keeping up their remarkable form was tricky to imagine. With some tough games left to go against Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United, maybe things were already as good as they were going to get.

With that in mind, the best outcome for Blades fans would be for the season to end with the current positions – handing Wilder’s side an unlikely European spot for 2020-21.

Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton have very little left to play for

After struggling in the early part of the season, things had levelled out for Southampton by the time of the suspension. They currently sit in 14th place, not quite safe, but not likely to be relegated either. More than most sides, they have very little left to play for.

Therefore, Saints fans would probably take any outcome for the season. Realistically, it wouldn’t matter too much for them. Null and void would at least chalk off that 0-9 loss to Leicester, which might make it the most attractive option.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham fans would probably like to chalk off the current season entirely

There would probably be some Spurs fans who would like a ‘real’ hard reset of the 2019-20 campaign. That would mean everything that’s happened being erased – meaning they’d still have Mauricio Pochettino as their boss. Of course, that’s not going to happen.

Instead, then, the best bet for eighth place Spurs would be a null-and-void outcome. That would be a particularly attractive option if it meant the 2018-19 season table being used to decide European places for 2020-21. Jose Mourinho’s side would then be handed a Champions League ticket – something they appeared unlikely to achieve this season given their current form.

Watford

Null and void would mean that Nigel Pearson's Watford would avoid relegation

Another side in danger of relegation, Watford appeared to be heading for safety at the turn of the year. Since then their ‘new manager bounce’ seems to have ended, and they’ve slipped back into trouble. Nigel Pearson’s team beat Liverpool in February, but that was their only win in seven games.

For fans of the Hornets, continuing the season would simply be a huge risk that could end in relegation. So for them, declaring the campaign to be null and void – and restarting 2020-21 afresh – would clearly be the best option. They’d probably take the season-ending with the current table too; in 17th place, they’d survive by the finest margin.

West Ham United

West Ham's owners have already reportedly encouraged a null and void outcome

According to reports, we already know what West Ham’s power-brokers want in terms of an outcome to the 2019-20 season. Vice-Chairman Karren Brady has apparently expressed a wish for the campaign to be declared null and void. And naturally, that makes total sense given the Hammers are currently only out of the drop zone on goal difference.

So would Hammers fans take the null and void option? Almost definitely. In an ideal world for them, financial fair play rules would also be relaxed. This would allow them to strengthen their squad in the close season. To finish the remaining games would simply mean too much of a risk of relegation for them.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves would probably take their current 6th place should the season finish now

Nuno’s Wolves side were enjoying another excellent season prior to the suspension and currently sit in sixth place. With a very real chance of achieving a top-four spot – they’re currently five points away – scrapping the season now would be disastrous for them.

With that said, if things were ended now with the sides in their current spots, or even if the campaign was declared null and void, Wolves wouldn’t be too gutted. They finished seventh last season, so a sixth-place finish would be an improvement. However, it’d put them back in the Europa League – where they are currently – and wouldn’t make too much of a difference to their campaign.