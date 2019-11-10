Premier League 2019-20: Leicester City 2-0 Arsenal | 5 Hits and Flops

Leicester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

It was a big game for both the teams, as Arsenal came into this game after dropping important points against Wolves and Crystal Palace at home, whereas Leicester City bagged two wins in their last two games in the league. Arsenal came into this game with immense pressure, and they had a point to prove. But the Gunners really couldn't cause much problems to the home side throughout the game.

Jamie Vardy hunted down Arsenal again and James Maddison got the second goal to dispatch the Gunners back to London. Emery's men, led by Aubameyang and Lacazette, did come close to scoring a few times, but Kasper Schmeichel was relaxed for the majority of the game.

Arsenal set up differently for last night's game, as the Spaniard switched to a back three, in order to keep Vardy, Maddison and Tielemans under control, as they have often ripped apart teams through the centre. Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac also did a decent job to keep Leicester's wingers at bay, but Rogers' substitutions changed the game as he brought on Demarai Gray, who played the through ball for the opening goal. And considering the balance of play, Leicester City deserved the three points. A decent first half from the Gunners followed by a lacklustre second half versus the home side have summed up Arsenal's form in every game this season.

#5 Hit - James Maddison (Leicester City)

Yet again, it was the 22-year-old who pulled the strings from midfield last night. He created 3 chances in the box, had 2 shots on target (more than Arsenal's whole team), and had a passing accuracy of 88%. It was one of his better performances for the Foxes, and he clearly loves to score the winner against North London clubs, doesn't he?

Brendan Rogers has done a spectacular job in getting the best out of James Maddison, and the coach gives him the freedom to play according to his way in the midfield. His link-up with Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans is a treat to watch, and if the Foxes can keep him fit throughout the season along with consistent performances from the team, they might challenge for the Premier League title this year.

James Maddison came up with a 10/10 last night and the player who had the job of marking him was Lucas Torreira, who could not get anywhere near him. Eventually, he dropped a disaster-class at the King Power Stadium.

