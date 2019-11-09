Premier League 2019/20: Leicester City v Arsenal Preview - Predicted XI, Team News and More

English Premier League: Leicester City vs Arsenal

Leicester City welcome Arsenal to the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Brendan Rodgers' men are on a fantastic run as they sit third in the league table with wins against Tottenham Hotspur and the demolishing of both Newcastle United and Southampton. Since losing to Manchester United, the Foxes have gone on to win seven of their last eight matches in all competitions and their only loss in that run came against league leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal, on the other hand, haven't had a good season so far. They are six points behind their opponent and another defeat would leave them potentially nine points adrift of the top four. They have the opportunity to prove they deserve to be in the top four by winning this game.

Also, Unai Emery has stripped Granit Xhaka off the captaincy and has named last season's top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Arsenal's new captain. The Gabonese international now has the opportunity to prove that he deserves the armband.

Team News

Leicester City

Leicester have their full squad fit going into this match. Long-term absentee Matthew James is the only injury concern after suffering an Achilles injury.

Arsenal

Arsenal will be without Dani Ceballos for the trip to Leicester after he picked up a thigh injury in the midweek draw against Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes. After being left out of the last three gameweeks, it is still unknown whether Granit Xhaka will be picked for this game or not.

Predicted Line-ups

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ben Chilwell, Wilfried Ndidi, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Kieran Tierney, Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

Match Info

Competition: Premier League

Date: Saturday, 9 November 2019

Kick-off: 5:30 PM GMT

Referee: Chris Kavanagh.

Venue: King Power Stadium

Last five meetings: Leicester vs Arsenal

28 April 2019: Leicester 3-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

22 October 2018: Arsenal 3-1 Leicester (Premier League)

09 May 2018: Leicester 3-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

11 August 2017: Arsenal 4-3 Leicester (Premier League)

26 April 2017: Arsenal 1-0 Leicester (Premier League)

Prediction: 2-2