Premier League 2019-20: Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Crystal Palace, injury news, suspension list and more

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

Match Preview

After their disappointing draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night, Manchester United will be hoping to bounce back when they face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Red Devils dominated proceedings at the Molineux for the majority of the game and were unlucky not to grab all three points at the end of it. They however, had a lot of positives to take from that performance. Heading into this fixture against an under-fire Crystal Palace side, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. will be full of confidence.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have managed just one point from their opening two Premier League games. They lost to newly-promoted Sheffield United last time out, and would be hoping to salvage something against Manchester United on Saturday.

Crystal Palace have never managed to beat Manchester United in the Premier League, with the Red Devils winning 16 times and drawing on four. Both sides shared the spoils the last time they played each other at Old Trafford.

Roy Hodgson's side would be more than happy if they could manage the same result on Saturday, however, Manchester United look a totally different prospect this time around. Thus, it could be a very long afternoon for the Eagles.

Team News

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United will be without long-term absentees Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah, along with full-back Diogo Dalot, who is expected to be out until the international break.

Alexis Sanchez and Fred are still working on their fitness after missing the pre-season and are therefore, expected to miss out.

Suspensions: None

Injuries: Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Diogo Dalot

Predicted XI

We expect Juan Mata to make his first start of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace, as he would bring the much-needed quality and creativity in the middle of the park which the Red Devils lacked against Wolves on Monday, at certain times.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba, Pereira; Mata, Martial, Rashford