Premier League 2019-20: Manchester United predicted lineup vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, injury news, suspensions list and more 

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers will host high-flying Manchester United at the Molineux in the Premier League on Monday. The Red Devils will go into the game full of confidence after their emphatic 4-0 victory over Chelsea, recording their biggest win over their rivals since 1965. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers only managed to secure a point after a goalless draw against Leicester City. They did manage to put the ball past the Leicester goalkeeper in that game, however, the goal was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee for an alleged handball.

Manchester United's record away to Wolves wasn't great last year as they lost both their games at the Molineux, and will have extra motivation going into the game. On the other hand, Wolves will be going into the game full of confidence looking at that record but would be wary of the threat the Red Devils possess.

Team News

Manchester United do not have a fresh injury concern. However, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu Mensah are both sidelined due to long term injuries and aren't expected to be back anytime soon. Alexis Sanchez and Fred are working hard to regain their fitness after missing the club's pre-season due to their participation in this year's Copa America and are not expected to be involved against Wolves.

Injuries: Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu Mensah

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

We expect Juan Mata to come in for Andreas Pereira as his vision and ability to find passes in short spaces will be required to break down Wolves' low-block. The Red Devils should lineup in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Mctominay, Pogba; Lingard, Mata, Rashford; Martial