Premier League 2019/20: Manchester United predicted XI vs Leicester City

Ronnie Evans FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 209 // 11 Sep 2019, 21:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Pogba celebrates with Marcus Rashford.

Love them or hate them, Manchester United still remain one of the biggest clubs in England and the world. Even though their football dominance has waned in the last couple of years, the team still commands significant financial success and following across the world. Having signed two defenders and a winger in the summer transfer window, it was believed that United would be stronger on the pitch this season.

The opening 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea signaled a dawn of a new era. That quickly faded when the Red Devils drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton and later suffered a 2-1 home defeat to minnows Crystal Palace. In all fairness, Wolves have been a dangerous team since last season. United then blew the lead and a one man advantage in a 1-1 draw with Southampton before the international break.

What have we learnt so far? For starters, the ghosts of the final third of last season still linger in the side. It was a bold move for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to let go of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. This reduced his attacking options significantly without striking reinforcements coming in. A fresh opportunity to get the second win this season awaits as United host Leicester City at Old Trafford. Which players is Solskjaer likely to start?

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Manchester United 's David De Gea.

This is a no-brainer really because he has been United's first choice since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. His performances last season were not impressive but David De Gea is still one of the best goalkeepers given his previous performances that made United avoid defeat. There are reports that suggest he is no closer to to signing a new contract but he is a professional. He will do what is required of him as he is still a United player for now.

Since his blunder against Palace, he redeemed himself against the Saints with a superb save before the home side equalised through Jannik Vestergaard. We have seen De Gea play out from the back in Solskjaer's new system and will be tested against Leicester's fast pressing forward line.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

1 / 4 NEXT