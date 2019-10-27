Premier League 2019/20: Manchester United v Norwich City - Manchester United Predicted XI, Team News and More

Manchester United travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City as they look to get their league campaign back on track after a series of underwhelming results. The Red Devils find themselves in 15th place in the Premier League and have tallied just 10 points this campaign, which represents their worst start to a top-flight season in 30 years.

The Canaries have fallen off in recent weeks after making a blistering start to the season but will aim to inflict more misery on the record English champions, as they look to climb out of the relegation zone.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side registered a hard-fought point against arch-rivals Liverpool last weekend. With Norwich City languishing in 19th place, the Norwegian will hope for a positive result as the Red Devils look to get their season back on track.

Key match facts

Manchester United have won nine of the last 12 meetings between the two sides.

The Red Devils have made their worst start to a league campaign since the 1986/87 season.

Solskjaer's side have lost eight points from winning positions, the joint-highest alongside Aston Villa.

Team news

Paul Pogba is struggling with an ankle injury and the Frenchman is expected to be out of action till the end of the month. Luke Shaw is also an injury doubt as he battles a groin problem and Ashley Young is set to deputize at left-back in his absence.

Anthony Martial could make his return to the starting lineup and the Frenchman is expected to start up front alongside Marcus Rashford and Daniel James.

Injuries: Shaw (groin), Pogba (ankle), Bailly (knee), Tuanzebe (hip), Dalot (groin)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Manchester United predicted XI: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Ashley Young, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Fred, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.