Premier League 2019/20: Manchester United vs Leicester City, three players to watch out for

Daniel James.

Manchester United haven't enjoyed the best of starts to their Premier League campaign, managing just five points from their first four games of the season. A lack of experience and quality in the squad is visible as the Red Devils dropped points against oppositions they are easily expected to beat.

Next up for them is Brendan Rodger's Leicester City- a side which have been one of the most impressive teams in the Premier League so far. The Foxes are sitting 3rd in the league table and are yet to be beaten this season. They possess a very well balanced squad- capable of beating any opposition with the quality they have at their disposal and will provide the Red Devils with a tougher challenge than they have faced this season.

Manchester United will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they welcome Leicester City on Saturday. However, they will be aware that the task won't be straightforward and they will have to be at their best if they hope to secure all three points at the end of 90 minutes.

Both sides possess players who can change the game in favour of their side at any instant. Here, we pick three such players who could be highly influential for their respective sides during the game:

#3 James Maddison

James Maddison has been a revelation since his arrival at Leicester City last season. The 22-year-old has already transformed into one of the best playmakers in the league, and is expected to get better with time. The ex-Norwich City midfielder created 100 chances in his debut season in the Premier League- more than any other player in the league.

The England international is expected to be the key man when Leicester City face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday. The midfielder will exploit any space between the United midfield and defence and will keep the Manchester United centre-backs on their toes throughout the 90 minutes. If the Red Devils provide Maddison with any space to play and create, it could end up being a long afternoon for them.

Brendan Rodgers has a well-balanced team at his disposal.

