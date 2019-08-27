Premier League 2019/20: Manuel Lanzini close to signing new West Ham deal

Manuel Lanzini is close to extending his West Ham contract.

What's the story?

According to Sky Sports, Manuel Lanzini is close to signing a new long-term deal with West Ham United. The Argentine's current contract at the London Stadium will expire at the end of the on-going season.

In case you didn't know...

Lanzini joined West Ham United on loan from the UAE Arabian Gulf League club, Al Jazira in 2015 and later permanently for £9 million in 2016. The 26-year old has played 101 Premier League games for the London-based club thus far, scoring 20 and assisting 11 goals. He also won the West Ham Players Player of the Year accolade in 2017.

However, he suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in the summer of 2018, which ruled him out of the FIFA World Cup and kept him on the sidelines for eight months. He made his return to the football field in February this year but struggled to get back to his best before the end of last season.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, West Ham United are close to agreeing a new deal with Manuel Lanzini, as his current contract is set to expire at the end of the on-going season. The Hammers has a clause to extend his stay for two years in his existing contract, but they are keen to tie him on to a longer deal.

Sky Sports questioned the attacking midfielder about his future recently, to which he replied:

"Yes, we are talking with the club about staying and, of course, I want to stay.

"It is like my home. It is my fifth season now, I love the fans, the fans love me and the club is amazing."

What's next?

West Ham United are set to play Newport County at Rodney Parade in the Football League Cup tomorrow. Lanzini worked hard on his fitness through-out the summer and was the Hammers' best player during the pre-season. He carried that form to the Premier League as well and looked lively in the opening three games of the season.