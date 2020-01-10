Premier League 2019-20: Preview of Gameweek 22

Omene Osuya FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Liverpool FC look unstoppable in the Premier League

The relegation battle in the Premier League looks to be the most interesting aspect of the competition this season.

The resurgence of Watford under Nigel Pearson and Southampton, the inconsistencies of teams like West Ham and the falling standards of teams like Bournemouth means the rat race to avoid the drop is still too close to call.

From Everton in 11th to Norwich City in 20th, the gap is just 11 points and a bad run by any of the 9 teams in this range could see them dragged deep into the relegation quagmire.

At the top, there is an air of resignation as it seems to be just a matter of time before Liverpool are crowned as Premier League champions for the first time in 30 years.

The battle for the remaining 3 UEFA Champions League slots will be fierce especially the 4th spot. Leicester City and Manchester City look to have enough to secure 2nd and 3rd spots (in whatever order).

Chelsea are currently occupying the 4th & last spot but face stiff competition from equally inconsistent teams; Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United with Arsenal a way back.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United are also looking to be in the race for the last Champions League spot although they are expected to falter and settle for Europa League places instead.

Preview of Gameweek 22

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to stop Liverpool's run

After last weekend’s FA Cup matches, the Premier League returns with a bang on Friday night as Sheffield United take on a resurgent West Ham side.

Advertisement

On Saturday, it’s a London derby as Crystal Palace takes on Arsenal while Everton is at home to Brighton.

Leicester City plays Southampton, Manchester United host Norwich City as Chelsea are at home to Burnley.

Wolverhampton Wanderers trade tackles with Newcastle United while the star match is in North London as Tottenham Hotspur hosts Liverpool.

On Sunday, it’s a relegation six-pointer at the Vitality Stadium as Bournemouth hosts Watford while Aston Villa welcome Manchester City to Villa Park.

Predictions for Gameweek 22

Sheffield United VS West Ham (G/G)

Crystal Palace VS Arsenal (G/G)

Everton VS Brighton (Over 1.5 Goals)

Leicester City VS Southampton (1)

Manchester United VS Norwich City (Over 2.5 Goals)

Chelsea VS Burnley (Over 1.5 Goals)

Wolverhampton Wanderers VS Newcastle United (1X)

Tottenham Hotspur VS Liverpool (G/G)

Bournemouth VS Watford (G/G)

Aston Villa VS Manchester City (Over 2.5 Goals)