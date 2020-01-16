Premier League 2019-20: Preview of Gameweek 23

Liverpool continue to look unstoppable

The league leaders are unrelenting and the drama at the bottom part of the table have become features of the Premier League season

Liverpool’s air of invincibility continues to shock and awe opponents as the Reds look to win their first Premier League title in 30 years.

The magic wands of Carlo Ancelotti (Everton) and Nigel Pearson (Watford) continue to enchant the fans as they continue to rack up the wins.

Ralph Hassenhuttal’s Southampton looks to be one of the stories of the season as the Saints’ swing from relegation strugglers to being on the ascent is also worthy of note.

Review of Gameweek 22

It all started with a big bang on Friday as Sheffield United beat West Ham 1-0 with VAR playing a huge role in the game.

On Saturday, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored and got sent off as Crystal Palace and Arsenal played a 1-1 draw.

Everton sunk Brighton 1-0 while Southampton purged the ghosts of Gameweek 10 with a 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium with the in-form Danny Ings again on the scoresheet.

Rashford was on song in Gameweek 22

Manchester United thrashed Norwich City 4-0 with Marcus Rashford getting a double while Chelsea finally got a much-needed 3-0 win over Burnley.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United as the star match saw Roberto Firmino get the winning goal as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0.

On Sunday, Bournemouth were thrashed 3-0 at home by Watford while Manchester City ran riot as they downed Aston Villa 6-1 with Sergio Aguero netting a hattrick.

Preview of Gameweek 23

Gameweek 23 looks set to deliver big-time on entertainment and goals.

It all kicks off on Saturday as Watford will be confident of its chances as they take on an inconsistent Tottenham Hotspur side.

Brighton are at home to Aston Villa while Manchester City play Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium. New coaches David Moyes and Carlo Ancelotti go head-to-head as West Ham plays Everton.

Arsenal take on Sheffield United, Norwich City are at home to Bournemouth in a relegation six-pointer while Southampton are home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ancelotti's magic may continue in Gameweek 23

Saturday’s round of games ends with a clash at St James’ Park as Newcastle United host Chelsea.

Sunday’s matches see a desperate Burnley side take on Leicester City. In one of the most awaited clashes of the season, England's most successful Liverpool and Manchester United play at Anfield.

Predictions for Gameweek 23

Watford VS Tottenham Hotspur (G/G)

Brighton VS Aston Villa (Over 1.5 Goals)

Manchester City VS Crystal Palace (G/G)

West Ham VS Everton (Over 1.5 Goals)

Arsenal VS Sheffield United (Over 2.5 Goals)

Norwich City VS Bournemouth (Over 2.5 Goals)

Southampton VS Wolverhampton Wanderers (Over 1.5 Goals)

Newcastle United VS Chelsea (Over 1.5 Goals)

Burnley VS Leicester City (X2)

Liverpool VS Manchester United (1)