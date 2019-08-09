Premier League 2019/20: Ranking the top 10 playmakers heading into the new season

Kevin de Bruyne in action for Manchester City

A new season of Premier League football is upon us, and one of the many things this signifies is that there would be a lot of goals scored over the next nine months or thereabout.

Few, if anything gives football fans as much joy as seeing their beloved club put the ball in the back of the net, and when this happens, there is usually an uncontrollable outpour of emotion, leading to shouts of joy and fist pumps in the air.

Strikers are primarily responsible for putting the ball in the back of the net, and they are the ones who do so more often than not, and since goals are the essence of every game, it comes as no surprise that those who score them are placed on a higher pedestal, with strikers largely getting paid more, winning most of the individual accolades and prestige modern football has to offer.

However, while scoring a goal is glorified, it is pertinent to note that a lot of effort is usually put into getting that end product, whether it is a team goal by Manchester City where every player touches the ball, or an exquisite defense splitting pass by Lionel Messi that was finished off by a teammate.

Playmakers are largely the ones in charge of creating goals, as they possess an uncanny ability to see spaces and opportunities that no one else does.

They are artists; with the entire field serving as their canvas to design on as they deem fit, gliding around the field majestically and playing in teammates with delicate and pin-point passes measured with Eagle-eyed accuracy and this slideshow shall be celebrating the best of them.

With the 2019/2020 Premier League season upon us, we shall be having a rundown of the top 10 playmakers who would be on display in the league over the next nine months.

Honorable mentions - Roberto Pereyra (Watford), Pablo Fornals (West Ham), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

#10 Juan Mata (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

A few years ago, Juan Mata would have found himself much higher up this list, but the Spanish international has seen his stock decline since swapping Chelsea for Manchester United in 2014.

The 31-year-old arrived the Premier League in the summer of 2011 when he signed for Chelsea from Valencia and immediately proved his worth to the West Londoners, being named Chelsea Player of the Year consecutively in his first two seasons with the club.

With 10 major honors won, Juan Mata has lifted almost every trophy available at both club and international level, and has earned widespread admiration from even rival fans due to his professional conduct both on and off the field.

Mata has made 243 Premier League appearances across his two spells with Chelsea and Manchester United, scoring 51 goals and creating 50 assists for a goal involvement ratio of 0.4 goals per game which is not bad, while the 65 big chances created and 85 through balls in his Premier League career are indicative of his attacking impetus.

