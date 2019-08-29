Premier League 2019/20: Tottenham Hotspur's last 5 wins in the North London derby

Spurs have had a lot of success in recent North London derbies - usually due to Harry Kane

The North London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal is undoubtedly one of the biggest fixtures in English football, and drama usually ensues when the two bitter rivals face off against one another – as they are set to do this Sunday afternoon.

After years of dominance for the Gunners in North London, with the odd win for Spurs thrown in, things seem to have changed in recent seasons.

Mauricio Pochettino has built his Tottenham side into genuine title contenders and they’ve not only managed to overhaul their rivals in the Premier League table in the past three seasons, but they’ve also had plenty of success in games against Arsenal too.

Here is a look at the last 5 wins for Tottenham in the North London derby.

#1 Arsenal 0-2 Tottenham – 12/19/2018

The EFL Cup – currently under the guise of the Carabao Cup – isn’t the most glamorous trophy in English football, but when Arsenal and Tottenham were drawn against each other in the quarterfinals of the 2018/19 edition, it was pretty clear that both sides were going to take the game very seriously indeed.

Interestingly enough, the game was the second North London derby inside 3 weeks – Arsenal had defeated Spurs at the Emirates on December 2nd, and so Mauricio Pochettino’s men were gunning for revenge. It was a much-changed side that stepped out, too; Harry Kane was given a rest, as was goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. In the end, it didn’t matter.

Dele Alli turned out to be the star for Tottenham, setting up Heung-min Son for the opening goal after just 20 minutes, and in the second half, he collected a ball over the top from the substitute Kane before deftly lifting it over the oncoming Petr Cech to score one of the best goals of the season.

Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga also proved his worth with a pair of excellent saves from Aaron Ramsey to ensure that Spurs would come out on top, with Alexandre Lacazette also hitting the post in the second half.

Although they went on to lose to Chelsea in the semi-finals of the competition, this win over Arsenal was one of Spurs’ most memorable of 2018/19 – and their first win at the Emirates since 2010.

