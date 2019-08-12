Premier League 2019/20: Tanguy Ndombele is here to stay

Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele against Aston Villa in the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur defeated newly promoted Aston Villa 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their opening encounter of the Premier League on Saturday thanks to goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane (twice). New signing Ndombele bossed the midfield in general and also contributed to the equalizer to John McGinn's earlier strike for the Villans.

The former Lyon player revelled in his new role at his new club and spread joy on the faces of the thousands who had come to witness his debut in North London. The central midfielder's positioning, ball distribution, and overall strength have been talked about a lot.

Ndombele is extremely strong on the ball and when he does not have it, his positioning leaves little to be demanded. Manager Mauricio Pochettino will be very happy to have acquired a player like him in his ranks as his midfield worries can now be reduced in half.

Ndombele is also a no-nonsense player who can convert half chances into goals as he showed us against Aston Villa on Saturday. The 22-year-old Frenchman has been accepted as a Spur by the fans at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and he must live up to their expectations every time he walks out on to the pitch.

The greatest compliment that can be paid to Ndombele after his splendid showing on Saturday is that he allowed fellow midfielder Moussa Sissoko to look good as well. The latter looked relaxed and much more confident with Ndombele around and although a lot was left to be desired from him, he put up a good showing overall.`

Ndombele has the characteristics of a natural leader and one would not be surprised to see him remain at Tottenham for a long time to come. He is an ideal replacement for the stylish Mousa Dembele who left for China in January.

Ndombele has impressed all and sundry with his fabulous showing on Saturday and one can expect bigger things to come. In general, Spurs' midfield power has increased and the hold-up play which was lacking last season can be seen again. It would have been brilliant to see him plying his wares alongside Dembele but it was not to be. What a midfield partnership that would have been!

Ndombele is an extremely confident player whose best years are ahead of him. We must enjoy his duels in the centre of the park while at the same time be amazed at witnessing the birth of another midfield maestro from France.