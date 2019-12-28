Premier League 2019-20: Team of the Week from Matchday 19

Liverpool produced a fine display to beat Leicester City at the King Power Stadium

Despite the constant calls for a winter break, there isn’t too much better in the Premier League than the excitement of the Christmas fixtures, and it showed once again this weekend.

At the top of the table, Liverpool closed in on their first Premier League title with a commanding 4-0 win away at Leicester City. The victory, with probably their finest performance of the season so far, means they now 13 points clear of the Foxes, and it will now take an extraordinary series of events to deny them the title.

The game of matchday 19 came at Molineux, as Wolves came from two goals down to beat Manchester City 3-2 in an enthralling contest, with Matt Doherty firing home a late winner.

Just behind them, it was another difficult week for Chelsea, as their poor home form continued. They were beaten 2-0 by Southampton, their second consecutive home loss after their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth, as the Saints moved a step further away from the relegation zone.

There were differing fortunes for the league’s new managers. Carlo Ancelotti’s reign at Everton got underway with a 1-0 win over Burnley, while Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge of Arsenal ended in a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

Here is the Premier League team of the week from matchday 19.

Ben Foster (Watford)

Foster made some key saves against Sheffield United

Watford’s season certainly hasn’t gone well so far. They started poorly, and were going into Christmas under the management of Nigel Pearson, with Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores already having been sacked. There has been a slight upturn in form over the last week though. First, they beat Manchester United at Vicarage Road, and on Boxing Day, picked up a vital point at Sheffield United. They owe a lot to Ben Foster for gaining that point though, as the goalkeeper made fine saves from Oli McBurnie and John Fleck to keep the game at 1-1.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

It isn’t often that your best passer of the ball plays at right-back, but that is most certainly the case in this Liverpool side. Trent Alexander-Arnold was at his brilliant best for the Reds on Thursday, almost running the show as they ran riot at the King Power Stadium. The 21-year-old scored one and provided two assists in a stunning performance, that helped move Liverpool a step nearer that elusive Premier League title.

THE SCOUSER IN OUR TEAM ✊🔴



