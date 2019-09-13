Premier League 2019/20: The duo of Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy can bring Leicester City back into the top six

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 // 13 Sep 2019, 01:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Leicester City players celebrate a goal.

Leicester City made Youri Tielemans' move permanent this summer as they bought the young Belgian for an impressive sum of £35m from Monaco. The 22-year old is one of the most promising young stars in Europe and many tip him to be the future of the Belgian national side. Leicester City have had a void in midfield for quite some time now and with Tielemans' permanent move to the King Power Stadium, Brendan Rodgers must have been utterly pleased with the squad he's acquired..

Youri Tielemans' passing will come as a big boost to The Foxes and Jamie Vardy in particular. The English forward is a ferocious striker who, on his day, can wreak havoc and when supported well, can hurt any defence in Europe. Youri Tielemans might well be the support that Jamie Vardy craves for and if this duo manages to gel as well as they did against Bournemouth then the future looks exhilarating for Leicester City.

The young Belgian was quite superb against The Cherries at King Power Stadium as Leicester City registered a comfortable 3-1 win over Bournemouth at home. The match saw Jamie Vardy at his prolific best as he scored two and assisted one for Tielemans who struck one past Aaron Ramsdale to get The Foxes back in front. The Belgian later returned the favour by passing straight to Jamie Vardy in the box, who duly obliged with a goal. Their bonding on the field was immensely cherished by Leicester City fans and it won't be a far-fetched thought to say that their partnership might bring Leicester City into the top-six this season. The Foxes sit on the third position as of now and are yet to lose a game this season.

Brendan Rodgers.

Brendan Rodgers is a vibrant manager and it won't be wrong to say that he very nearly won the Premier League with Liverpool in 2013 but as it stands, The Kops are still looking to win their first League title since the inception of Premier League.

Nevertheless, his deeds with Celtic confirmed his status as one of the most efficient managers in Europe. The Irishman will rely on the aforementioned duo of Tielemans and Vardy to produce the goods this week as The Foxes travel to Manchester to take on Manchester United at the Theatre of Dreams.

Leicester's star striker Jamie Vardy.