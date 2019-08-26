Premier League 2019/20: Three talking points from matchday three

tom cunningham FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 79 // 26 Aug 2019, 12:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It was another disappointing weekend for Marcus Rashford and Manchester United.

It’s fair to say that matchday three of the 2019/20 Premier League season was an absolute belter with many shocking results. Manchester United continued their recent poor form with an untimely loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Whilst, Everton failed to win against Aston Villa. The match saw Villa secure their first Premier League victory since gaining promotion in May.

Moreover, the third weekend of the league season also included first goals for Newcastle's Joelinton, West Ham’s Sebastian Haller and Aston Villa’s Wesley which resulted in the three teams gaining crucial points on the board.

Joelinton’s goal, in particular, helped him and his Newcastle teammates pull of a contender for upset of the season against last seasons Champions League-finalists, Tottenham Hotspur.

The goal itself left the Spurs defence bamboozled after Christian Atsu’s pass found the unmarked Brazilian who had plenty of time to coolly slot the ball past Hugo Lloris in goal and into the bottom left-hand corner in the only goal of the game.

This was one of many talking points from Matchday three of the Premier League, we look at the top three here.

#3. The unexpected Golden Boot contenders

Teemu Pukki.

Although it's early days, the race for the Golden Boot is already taking shape with two unexpected candidates.

Both Teemu Pukki and Ashley Barnes have begun the season impeccably, scoring 9 goals between them and therefore climbing the goal-scoring charts with Pukki topping.

To add to this, Ashley Barnes is now on course for a far more successful goal-scoring season than the last campaign in which he netted 12. Both strikers operate for teams outside of the top six which is why they leading the Golden Boot race is remarkable, even though its early days.

Advertisement

#2. Everton's goal-scoring troubles

Aston Villa v Everton FC - Premier League

Everton's inclusion in the talking points this week means that they have made it for the second week in a row. However, last week was based on their excellent defence, but this week they are included because of their lack of ability when putting the ball between the posts.

The Toffees have only managed to score two goals in three Premier League games this season and both the goals came against bottom side, Watford. Since then, they have failed to score and have failed to defeat Aston Villa this weekend, going down 0-2.

Everton need to discover their scoring touch fairly soon or they risk jeopardising their top 6 chances so early into the new Premier League campaign.

#1.Steve Bruce and Newcastle silence critics

Action from the Tottenham-Newcastle game.

After last weeks dire display in a 3-1 away loss to Norwich, many figures within the media and many Newcastle fans themselves were quick to criticise Steve Bruce’s new side despite it being as early as his second game.

However, Steve Bruce and the Magpies have quickly shot down any complaints from fans and pundits after they surprised the Premier League by turning up at the fancy new Spurs stadium and embarrassing the North London side 1-0.

Moreover, it took Benitez several attempts to claim victory against a top 6 side. Steve Bruce did it on his first attempt which means maybe he is the right man.