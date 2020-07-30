Premier League 2019-20: Top 10 players from the relegated teams

After what was the wackiest Premier League season in years, Bournemouth, Watford, and Norwich City were relegated from the top-flight.

The sides finished with 34, 34, and 21 points respectively after a disastrous campaign and must now contend with Championship football for at least the next 12 months.

However, not everything was doom and gloom. There were a few players in each of those teams who shone in the Premier League season and, despite the drop, some of them may even find suitors from the top-flight before the 20202/21 campaign begins.

Let's look at 10 such players.

#10 Teemu Pukki (Norwich City)

The 'Pukki party' was over just when it was gathering steam

For a small period, Pukki emerged as the Premier League's best striker. With five goals from the opening three games, he was supposedly taking the top-flight by storm and made the Canaries one of the most exciting sides in the Premier League.

And the Finnish wasn't merely stat-padding, his strikes came against the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City, coupled with a hat-trick against Newcastle United.

Like many other players in the side, his form too faded as the season progressed, but this has to be the most dramatic of them all. He went goalless in nine games after matchday five of the Premier League, and then failed to find the net again after his penalty against Spurs in January, a dry spell extending to 14 matches! And that's why, despite finishing with 11 goals, Pukki doesn't get any further than this on the list.

#9 Nathan Ake (Bournemouth)

Ake's talents, and performances this season, are very underrated

Like Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, and many others before him, Nathan Ake too developed after stepping away from Chelsea. Perhaps not as much as the aforesaid troika, but enough to garner interest from clubs residing in the top half of the Premier League. So even though he's relegated, don't be surprised to see the Dutch star in the Premier League next season.

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on a deal for Nathan Ake for around £35m.



Fast, technically-gifted, and incredibly versatile, Ake has operated as a center-back, as a left-back, and even as a holding midfielder, as his intelligence and prolific decision-making allow him to excel in various positions without compromising on the overall output. This season, he contributed four goals, averaged over five clearances, and maintained an 87% pass success.

#8 Harry Wilson (Bournemouth)

If not Liverpool, Wilson might get a calling from another top club

Liverpool have had many young players on loan this season such as Harry Wilson. He came to Bournemouth at the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season for regular game-time and even starred initially, netting six times by the end of November.

No one expected him to continue in the same vein, and his form soon tapered off rather dramatically. The 23-year old found the net only once after that, but given his age and also the fact that it was his first-ever campaign in the top-flight, Wilson's numbers remain impressive, something which has now attracted interest from Leeds.