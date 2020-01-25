Premier League 2019-20 | Top 3 teenage forwards this season

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

25 Jan 2020, 08:10 IST SHARE

Gabriel Martinelli dispatched Chelsea's defence single-handedly

When scoring goals in a football match become important, fans and the players always look for a prolific striker to hold their side up. Nowadays, we find different types of forwards in the modern era of football. Some of them are known as goal poachers, dummy runners, fox in the box, target man, wide forwards and many more.

Premier League, arguably the toughest league of the world, is known for the lethal forwards it produced over the years, be it may Newcastle's Alan Shearer, Arsenal's Thierry Henry, Manchester United's Wayne Rooney, Tottenham's Harry Kane or even Manchester City's Sergio Agüero.

But today it's not about those past and present heroes. In this particular piece, we will see those three names who have already been regarded as the Premier League superstars of the next generation.

Here are the top 3 teenage forwards who possess immense potential to conquer the Premier League in the upcoming years.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have found a fresh gem in Pedro Neto

Age: 19

Current club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nationality: Portuguese

All types of strikers feature in this very segment - like Pedro Lomba Neto - also known as Neto, who plays as a left-wing forward for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Advertisement

Neto mostly prefers to shoot the ball with his left foot, however, it's not that shooting-accuracy but the deadly pace and trickeries that make Neto a notable persona even at the age of 19.

Under the Portuguese manager Nuno Espírito Santo, Wolves have been decent performance-wise. After finishing 7th in the Premier League last season, the Wolves are in the hunt for a top-four finish. Despite making a slow start to the 2019-20 season, the men in yellow have displayed a sign of never-say-die attitude of late.

As a result of some overwhelming scorelines this season in the Premier League, they are now at the 7th place with 34 points and six points off the top four. Even though the likes Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho have got all the praise from fans, we can't write off the glittering service Wolves have got from this teenager in his breakthrough season.

Statistically, the addition of Pedro Neto to the Nuno's squad has proved to be a decent one, with the 19-year-old scoring two goals and providing two assists so far in the Premier League. Neto has played 602 minutes of football in the league and has kept an 83.2% passing accuracy. The numbers are certainly superb for a player who plays as a wide forward.

The only thing he needs to focus on is his consistency which he would seemingly acquire sooner than later. Still, the future looks bright for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal national team.

Note: All statistics as of January 25, 2020

1 / 3 NEXT