Premier League 2019-20 | Top 5 Most Underrated Players In The League

The entire Sheffield United squad can perhaps be classed as underrated, especially at the start of the season

The Premier League is home to some of world football’s top talents, a lot of whom dominate the headlines week after week - and rightly so - due to displays of individual brilliance and undeniable quality. However, for every name that routinely grabs the spotlight, there are some players that perhaps don’t receive the attention they deserve from the media or the fans.

We’re not saying that these players are slipping by completely unnoticed or that they don’t receive any praise at all, but that their performances this season deserve to be talked about a little bit more than they are right now. In an effort to add a bit of balance the debate, that’s the conversation we’re starting right now with the following list of the top five most underrated players in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

5. Emiliano Buendia

Buendia has been one of the stars of Norwich's campaign so far

Promoted to the Premier League as EFL Championship winners, Norwich City attracted a lot of attention at the start of the season due to the free-flowing, expansive style of football being played at Carrow Road. Much of the spotlight was (deservedly) on their Finnish marksman Teemu Pukki, who came into the Premier League on the back of a memorable goal-scoring run. The 'Pukki party' continued through the initial weeks of the campaign, while the performances of Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, and Ben Godfrey also caught the eye. Amidst all this, the top-notch attacking displays from Norwich’s Argentine attacker Emiliano Buendia have slipped by somewhat unnoticed.

The 23-year-old Buendia, who is equally adept at playing out on the wing or behind Pukki in the middle, has been at the heart of pretty much all of Norwich’s attacking moves. With seven assists to his name already, Buendia also leads the league in most successful through balls and ranks third in chances created. His performances have made him a favourite among Fantasy Premier League managers, and it shouldn’t be long before Premier League managers follow suit. In fact, with Norwich one of the favourites to go down, Buendia is one of the most likely candidates to be snapped up by a Premier League outfit as he is a player who definitely deserves to be playing at the highest level of English football.

