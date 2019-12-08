Premier League 2019/20: Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Burnley, 5 Talking Points

Tottenham tore Burnley to shreds.

After a disappointing performance that saw them lose 2-1 to Manchester United on Wednesday, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur bounced back in style today by thumping Burnley 5-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Goals in the first ten minutes from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura gave Spurs a healthy lead, and after Moussa Sissoko hit the post, Heung-Min Son delivered one of the best goals in recent memory to essentially put the game beyond Sean Dyche’s Clarets.

The second half saw Burnley attempt to make a fightback, but they always looked outgunned and their defensive frailties caught up with them again, as Kane and Sissoko added Spurs’ fourth and fifth goals.

Here are 5 talking points from Tottenham’s 5-0 win over Burnley.

#1 Has Son sewn up the Goal of the Season award already?

Heung-Min Son scored an all-time classic in today's match

We might be just approaching the halfway point of the 2019/20 Premier League season, but after today, it feels like any player attempting to secure the Goal of the Season award is probably wasting their time.

Not only was Heung-Min Son’s goal the best of the current season thus far, but it was clearly the best scored in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to date and it was certainly an all-time great Premier League goal, too.

Collecting the ball on the edge of his own box, Son set off on a mazy, slaloming run that caught practically the entire Burnley team unawares. A simple flick took him past five Claret shirts, another took him past Erik Pieters, and suddenly he was bearing down on goal and comfortably slotting past Nick Pope to score.

The goal has already been compared to past works of similar genius by the likes of Diego Maradona and George Weah, and Son himself has stated that it’s the best goal he’s ever scored. The South Korean probably knows that he’ll never score another as good, too. Simply put, this was a jaw-dropping moment that any self-respecting fan of football needs to see now.

"This kind of goal is, for me, really, really special."



Sonny on his incredible solo effort during today's win.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/8BkZaEeM8x — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 7, 2019

