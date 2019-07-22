×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2019/20: Tottenham Hotspur's ideal midfield combination for the upcoming season

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
254   //    22 Jul 2019, 18:36 IST

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup

Tottenham Hotspur started their pre-season campaign with a 3-2 victory against Juventus, courtesy of an outrageous half-line effort from Harry Kane. The Liliywhites will begin their next campaign on the back of a remarkable 2018/19 campaign where they finished as the Champions League runners-up.

Spurs have signed two players thus far and will need more recruitments in order to sustain the levels they achieved last season. Tanguy Ndombele showed glimpses of his quality in a 30-minute cameo against the Bianconeri. Tottenham is linked with a few more players but Ndombele's arrival has settled Pochettino's midfield combination to a certain extent.

Pochettino prefers a 4-2-3-1 formation and early signs have hinted that the Argentine tactician is going to stick to his tried and tested methods next season as well.

With Tottenham's upcoming campaign in mind, let's glance through Pochettino's ideal midfield axis.

CDM: Moussa Sissoko

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup

In spite of his limited abilities, Moussa Sissoko has been a vital cog in Pochettino's system, transforming from a wide-player to a holding midfielder with the help of his imposing physique and work-rate. The Frenchman was instrumental in Tottenham's incredible Champions League journey, barring his handball which resulted in Liverpool taking a crucial lead in the crunch clash.

Sissoko was Spurs' best midfielder last season, and injury issues to Dele Alli and Harry Winks ensured that France international featured consistently for The Lilywhites. In his 29 Premier League appearances, Moussa averaged 7.17 ball recoveries per game- substantial numbers for a holding midfielder.

In terms of passing, the 29-year-old distributed the ball 46.5 times with an accuracy of 86.48%. The statistics underscore the value of Sissoko in Pochettino's side as a utility midfielder. With Dele Alli deployed as a number-ten, Harry Winks could find himself behind Sissoko in the pecking order.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Moussa Sissoko Tanguy Ndombele Mauricio Pochettino Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams 2019/20
Advertisement
Premier League 2018/19: Tottenham probable XI against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur - 5 Hits and Flops as Foden's goal hands City the win
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Tanguy Ndombele arrives in London to complete Spurs move
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfers: 3 players who could replace Eriksen at Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Tanguy Ndombele to Tottenham: A sign of things to come for the North London outfit?
RELATED STORY
How would Tanguy Ndombele improve Tottenham Hotspur if they complete his signing?
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Manchester United willing to negotiate with Juventus after huge offer for Pogba, Tottenham launch €60 million bid for Tanguy Ndombele and more Premier League transfer news: June 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Tottenham Hotspur lost to Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Football Predictions: Gameweek 35 of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us