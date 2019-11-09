Premier League 2019-20: Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Predicted XI, Team News and More

Tottenham Hotspur v Crvena Zvezda: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur face a stern test on Saturday against an in-form Sheffield United. After easing to a victory during their midweek Champions League encounter with Red Star Belgrade, Tottenham are likely to go into this fixture with a lot of confidence. That being said, their league results have been poor and in addition to that, they haven't won consecutive games since April. On the other hand, finding themselves in 6th place, the Blades have surprised many this season. They have a well-balanced team and they will go into this game with the confidence and would hope to pick up all three points.

Mauricio Pochettino would be hoping that his team will follow up their win against Belgrade with another win to build their much-needed momentum. They have been poor all season and they wouldn't want to be cut adrift from their rivals.

Chris Wilder deserves a lot of praise for what he has achieved with the blades so far. Many expected them to be fighting for survival but they have proved almost everyone wrong by playing like a top 6 side. They would be confident heading into this game due to Tottenham's recent form in the Premier League.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspurs

Son Heung-Min is available for Tottenham after his red card was rescinded. Tottenham are still without Jan Vertonghen, Erik Lamela and Hugo Lloris. Also, Serge Aurier and Harry Winks are both likely to start for Tottenham.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United defender John Egan is the only injury worry for the visitors, as he faces a late fitness test ahead of Saturday. Forward Callum Robinson is hoping to be recalled into the starting line-up having started all five of Sheffield's away league games.

Predicted Line-ups

Tottenham: Paulo Gazzaniga, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweirld, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Kane

Sheffield United: Dean Henderson, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O'Connell, George Baldock, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick

Match Info

Competition: Premier League

Date: Saturday, 9 November 2019

Kick-off: 3:00 PM GMT

Referee: Graham Scott

Location: London, England

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last five meetings: Spurs vs Sheffield United

28 Jan 2015: Sheff Utd 2-2 Spurs (League Cup)

21 Jan 2015: Spurs 1-0 Sheff Utd (League Cup)

10 Feb 2007: Sheff Utd 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)

22 Aug 2006: Spurs 2-0 Sheff Utd (Premier League)

05 Mar 1994: Spurs 2-2 Sheff Utd (Premier League)

Prediction: 2-1