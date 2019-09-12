Premier League 2019/20 - Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information, and more

Tottenham held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

After being deemed as the candidates to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool for this season's Premier League title, Tottenham Hotspur have not had the best of starts to their new campaign.

Since registering a comeback win against Aston Villa in the opening week, The Liliywhites have struggled, managing two draws and a defeat in their next three fixtures. However, Mauricio Pochettino will hope that Spurs see an overturn in their fortunes with the closure of international games.

Much to the respite of Pochettino, injured players Tanguy Ndombele, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker-Peters, and Ryan Sessegnon have trained with the first team this week. Their return could help Spurs in regaining form with the Champions League also coming to the fore.

Christian Eriksen talked about seeking a new challenge this summer but, his move away from Tottenham failed to materialise. Speaking about his playmaker, Pochettino clarified that the Denmark international was always happy at Spurs. His quotes read as follows:

"He never said he was not happy here - he always was,"

"I said before the Arsenal game that he was in the right mind - that's why I selected him for that game and I will continue to select him."

"He has always been such an important player for us and he will continue to be."

Talking about Crystal Palace, Roy Hodgson will try to maintain his side's excellent recent record against Premier League's top-six oppositions when they make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The Eagles have managed to beat Manchester City, Arsenal, and Manchester United in their last five away league games.

For their clash against Spurs, Palace's three first-team central defenders, James Tomkins, Martin Kelly, and Mamadou Sakho are set to miss out. Although, Scott Dann could make a return to the starting XI after recovering from a hand injury.

Kickoff Information

Date: September 14

Time: 3:00 p.m. BST, 7:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV Info: Star Sports Network (India)

Live Stream: Hotstar(India)

Referee: Craig Pawson

VAR: Jonathan Moss

Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart

Betting Odds (via bet365)

Tottenham Hotspur: 4/11

Draw: 4/1

Crystal Palace: 15/2

Form Guide

Tottenham Hotspur: L-W-D-L-D

Crystal Palace: W-L-W-L-D