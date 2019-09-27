Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information, Match Prediction, and More | Premier League 2019/20

Dipansu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 19 // 27 Sep 2019, 12:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur Training Session and Press Conference

Match Preview

Southampton might be quietly confident when they visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The Saints are currently 13th on the Premier League table, after managing 2 wins from their first 6 games, the same as the team they face. Mauricio Pochettino is currently on an alarming run of 3 games without a win and his current team does look vulnerable against his former side.

Tottenham head into the game on the back of their exit from the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, at the hands of Colchester. Pochettino’s troubles trace back to the club’s draw against Olympiacos last week in the UEFA Champions League, after which they lost last weekend in the Premier League against Leicester City. The Argentinean, as such, will be desperate to turn things around on Saturday.

Pochettino is still without Giovani Lo Celso, who might not return before November. Ryan Sessegnon is still recovering from a hamstring injury and will have to sit out this game as well.

Kick-Off Information

Date: 28th September 2019

Time: 15:00 BST, 19:30 IST

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Where to Watch: Star Sports, Hotstar (India), NBC Sports Gold, SiriusXM FC (US)

Form Guide

Last 5 games in all competitions

Tottenham Hotspur – L-L-D-W-D

Advertisement

Southampton – W-L-W-D-W

Head to Head

These two teams have faced each other 192 times in total. Tottenham hold the upper hand, having won 81 of those games, compared to 63 won by the Saints. 48 games have ended in a draw, including the very first one played between these two sides, in 1897.

Last season, Tottenham won their home game in December, by a 3-1 scoreline. However, the Saints secured revenge in the reverse tie. Southampton went 0-1 down after a Harry Kane strike, however, they came back to win 2-1, thanks to goals from James Ward-Prowse and Yan Valery.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI

Huge Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose; Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Christian Eriksen; Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Eric Lamela.

Key Player to Watch Out For

Harry Kane

Harry Kane will be a goal threat against the Saints

The Tottenham Skipper was rested for the defeat to Colchester and should be raring to go against the Saints. Harry Kane has scored 4 goals from 6 games so far in the league and is Tottenham’s biggest threat in the final third. The Englishman could be a handful for Southampton’s miss-firing defense.

Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min will be looking to add to his goal tally

The South Korean missed the first 2 games due to a Red Card suspension but has started in all of the last 4 games in the league. Son Heung-min has already scored 2 goals and picked up 2 assists in the Premier League so far and his speed and finishing will cause Southampton a few worries. The South Korean will also be looking to add to his goal tally against the Saints.

Match Prediction

Tottenham might have struggled in the last few games, but they still have the firepower to see off Southampton. It could be a tight affair, but the Saints could find themselves in the eye of the storm as Pochettino demands a response from his team.

Predicted Score: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton

Betting Information

According to BigPesa, Tottenham is the favorite to win the game. Here are the odds:

Tottenham win – 1.47

Draw – 4.9

Southampton win – 7.0