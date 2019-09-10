Premier League 2019/20: What is Arsenal's strongest starting XI?

Bryan Rodrigues FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 24 // 10 Sep 2019, 17:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Unai Emery has several talented players to choose from this season.

With the 2019/20 Premier League season well underway, managers would have gotten a much better understanding of their team, players and tactics.

Like every other season, teams in the top six will need to gear up for a long and gruelling campaign. Players will likely be rotated regularly and taking injuries into account, it's very unlikely that managers will be able to field their strongest 11 in every match.

However, with just four games into the season, managers will be keen to play their best possible squad to start this season in the best way possible and Arsenal manager Unai Emery will certainly have a huge task in selecting his best possible squad given the talent at his disposal.

Here is a look at Arsenal's strongest starting XI and I feel this is how Unai Emery should field the players.

#1 Goalkeeper

Bernd Leno

After starting as Arsenal's No. 2 choice keeper last season, there is no doubt in anyone's mind that Bernd Leno has proved himself to every Arsenal fan out there that he deserves to be Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper.

With Unai Emery's system being different as compared to the way they used to play the last 22 years, a new goalkeeper is exactly what Arsenal needed and Leno fits the system perfectly. His ability to play out from the back has become an essential part of the way Arsenal play and selecting him is a no-brainer. There is no doubt in my mind that Leno will remain Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper for years to come.

Defenders

Bellerin and Tierney will be crucial for Arsenal once they return from their respective injuries

Arsenal's defence has always been a source of problem no matter who they end up buying and it's very likely that could continue this season as well. David Luiz was certainly not the defender the Arsenal fans were hoping their club would sigh, but the Brazilian offers vasts amounts of Premier League experience and will definitely come to use at times but he shouldn't be Arsenal's first-choice centre-back. I feel the pairing of Sokratis alongside Rob Holding is the best possible centre-back pairing Arsenal could have this season.

Advertisement

Sokratis has been solid since joining Arsenal and his huge frame, his physicality, and his strength fits perfectly with what Holding offers. The 23-year-old Englishman is definitely a favourite of the manager and if it wasn't for his injury last season, he would be starting alongside the Greek defender this season. Holding is calm, composed, good in the air and is one of the best ball-playing centre-backs Arsenal has had in a while.

As for the full-backs, it's clear that Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney will get straight into the starting 11 once they are fit and ready. The two already look like they have formed a bond off the field during their rehabilitation from injury and it's only a matter of time before we see them bursting down the flanks.

Midfielders

Matteo Guendouzi had a brilliant game against Tottenham Hotspur

Selecting Arsenal's midfield was a bit of a headache for me give the number of talented midfielders they have. Now I know Granit Xhaka already has a spot reserved in the starting 11 because Emery clearly sees something in him that all the Arsenal fans don't. Despite his mistakes and sloppy passes, Emery continues to stick with him.

However, while that's Emery's decision, I feel the strongest possible midfield that Arsenal can field this season comprises of Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Dani Ceballos with the Spaniard carrying creative responsibilities. Guendouzi's performances in the first four games of the season have shown us how much he has improved since last season and why he is considered one of the brightest youth prospects in world football. He alongside Torreira is a perfect match with the Uruguayan providing support to the centre-backs. This would allow Ceballos – and Guendouzi at times – to have the freedom to drive forward.

Torreira is excellent at breaking up play – putting in those much-needed tackles – and is amazing at winning the ball back. Playing him in a box to box role against Tottenham was a mistake by Emery. Guendouzi and Torreira complement each other's game and with Ceballos' vision and creativity, Arsenal, for all intents and purposes, have got the perfect midfield with these three players.

Forwards

Alexandre Lacazette should be made Arsenal's captain

Arsenal's front three is a no-brainer and any Arsenal fan will tell you that they would want it to be Nicolas Pepe on the right wing with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the left and Alexandre Lacazette playing down the middle. The trio can become one of the most lethal attacking forces in the Premier League and I believe they will.

Pepe has already shown glimpses of what he can do in the games against Liverpool and Tottenham. The Ivory Coast international will definitely take some time to adjust to the English game but once the international break is over he is likely to come into his own. Pepe decided not to play for his country during this international break because he wanted to continue to work on his fitness and that should pay off this weekend against Watford.

As for Aubameyang and Lacazette, these two have been the kind of strikers Arsenal have been crying out for ages and this season is going to theirs for the taking. Aubameyang is one of the most lethal strikers in the league having won the Golden Boot last season and he will definitely be in contention to win it this season as well.

Lacazette is one of the most hardworking players Arsenal have. While he might not contribute with a goal or assist every match, his determination, stamina, and ability to always track back is what makes him so special and for that reason, I feel he should be given the captain's armband.

You can check out Arsenal's strongest XI below:

Arsenal's strongest starting XI