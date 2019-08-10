Premier League 2019-20: Why Manchester United had a decent transfer window

New season, new hopes and new faces! Manchester United will kick-start their Premier League campaign against Chelsea at the Theatre of Dreams in a bid to get to the pinnacle once again.

Things haven't been easy for the Red Devils in the transfer window, as they failed to bring in the likes of Paulo Dybala, Christian Eriksen or any other world-class attacker. But they still had a decent transfer window courtesy of the signings they made at the back.

Manchester United fans had to endure a torrid season last term as their side finished on a lowly 6th position and failed to qualify for the Champions League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a huge task on his plate as he looked to change the club’s fortunes, and where better to start than the transfer window.

While the majority of fans have been calling out for some major changes in the frontline, the real reason why the team has struggled the last few years is because of its instability at the back.

Sir Alex Ferguson was a pretty simple man who mastered the art of winning and he did so by infusing a sense of stability at the back. That is something which has been missing ever since the legendary Scottish manager decided to hang up his boots.

By the end of last season, it was pretty evident that the Red Devils were in dire need of some major reinforcements, with defence being their key area of focus. And it is fair to say that they've made significant progress.

The signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire surely make their side look much better than last season. All eyes will be on Maguire, who moved from Leicester City to Manchester United for a monumental figure of £80m.

Daniel James and his fiery pace have also arrived from Swansea, and it will be interesting to see how Solskjaer uses the young Welshman's electricity in the upcoming season.

It is no secret that the Red Devils have been on the downward slope ever since Ferguson retired. But it seems the period of transition has finally arrived, and the fans will be excited to see how Solskjaer helps the club back to its feet.

Players signed:

- Daniel James

- Aaron Wan-Bissaka

- Harry Maguire

The good news is that Paul Pogba is still a Red Devil - something which comes as a great relief to the ardent followers of the club.