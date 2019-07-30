Premier League 2019-20: Why Watford's pursuit of Ismaila Sarr makes sense

Ismaila Sarr is close to a Watford move

In a promising 2018-19 campaign where they reached the FA Cup final and flirted with European qualification, Javi Gracia's Watford finished seven points off a Europa League place and were left frustrated. Their pursuit of Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr makes sense, not least as they aim to bridge the gap between themselves and the league's top clubs.

According to recent reports, Watford are intensifying their search for transfer targets and Sarr tops their summer shortlist. With 13 goals and 11 assists across all competitions last term, the 21-year-old is a highly-rated youngster with plenty of upside.

He is precisely the acquisition they should be targeting to improve, given their potential for further development at Vicarage Road.

Watford have progressively built a talented core but are yet to solidify their standing among the league's best sides. That is reflected in their spending and why, two years on, striker Andre Gray remains their club-record signing at £18.5m.

Gray has flattered to deceive at times but also shown promise after his move from Burnley in 2017

Any potential deal agreed for Sarr will break their previous record, while further justifying an eagerness to match the cluster of Euro-chasing clubs ahead of them - Leicester, Everton and West Ham, not to mention Wolves, who qualified as a result of Watford's Cup final loss.

Currently on holiday after featuring for beaten finalists Senegal at the African Cup of Nations until July 19, Sarr has begun preliminary talks with the club. He is reportedly intrigued by their offer and interested in a move to England, so given their heavy interest agreeing personal terms is not expected to be an issue.

Rennes president Olivier Letang has been quoted as saying: "Only Watford have shown a real interest in the player..we'd be very happy if Isma stayed with us for another year."

Club manager Julien Stéphan is said to be expecting Sarr's departure though. Reluctant to sell but ultimately powerless, they are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of £25-30m for his services.

What does Watford's future hold?

With the new Premier League campaign less than two weeks away at the time of writing, Watford's window of opportunity is now. After his AFCON exertions in Egypt Sarr would not be expected to feature in their opening games, but announcing his arrival would send a serious league-wide statement of the club's intent.

Watford have made just one signing this summer, a low-key £5.5m deal for West Brom defender Craig Dawson on July 1. In the post-Richarlison era, getting Sarr would prove excellent business for both player and club as his potential is limitless.

Richarlison won the Copa America with Brazil this month, having enjoyed a good campaign with Everton

Richarlison left for league rivals Everton in a £50m deal last summer and is yet to be adequately replaced. The fact that the Brazilian forward's move was seen as a step up in quality, even after just one campaign in England's top-flight, should be insulting from a Watford perspective.

Although they possess good attacking options with Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra, the latter has been plagued with injury and inconsistency. Deulofeu, a £11.5m signing from Barcelona after a successful 2017-18 loan spell, is rightly seen as their creator-in-chief, but he needs more quality players around him to better his production in the final third.

Deulofeu has often stood out like a sore thumb in the Watford side but needs more attacking support

As previously mentioned, Watford have gradually been building a promising core. But that could prove futile in the long-run if they don't make necessary upgrades and invest money wisely.

Dodi Lukebakio's future remains undecided after a promising Bundesliga loan spell with Fortuna Dusseldorf, while Domingos Quina (19) and Cucho Hernández (20) are both highly-rated youngsters with plenty of potential.

Nathaniel Chalobah and Will Hughes (both 24) can still get even better. Key man Abdoulaye Doucouré still remains despite his Champions League aspirations, while Étienne Capoue and captain Troy Deeney lead by example with invaluable experience.

Completing shrewd deals like Sarr's would go a long way to closing the gap in quality. And it would also prove they are serious about fulfilling their potential, while also planning for future seasons to come.