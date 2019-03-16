×
Premier League 2019: Five hits and flops from Arsenal's  campaign so far

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
280   //    16 Mar 2019, 04:15 IST

The Auba-Laca duo have certainly been partnerships in England this season.
The Auba-Laca duo have certainly been partnerships in England this season.

Arsenal's season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride so far. They have experienced defeats against teams like Rennes, BATE Borisov, and Southampton but have also won against heavyweights like Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Several pundits doubted whether Arsenal would even finish in the top six, however, they are, sitting comfortably on the 4th position with a two-point lead over fifth-placed Manchester United at the moment. Unai Emery has faced several bumps in his first season but his risk-taking attitude has won Arsenal several well-deserved points.

Unai Emery's signings have played a huge part this season. The likes of Lucas Torreira, Sokratis, Bernd Leno, and Matteo Guendouzi have set the floor on fire with their talent and played a huge part in improving the side. However, it's not only about new arrivals. Emery's impact on players, who were already playing for Arsenal, has been massive.

This article takes a look at which players who have impressed and few who have not lived up to expecations.

#5 Hit - Sead Kolasinac

Sead Kolasinac has bagged 5 assists this season, the second-most by any fullback in the Prem this season
Sead Kolasinac has bagged 5 assists this season, the second-most by any fullback in the Prem this season

Sead Kolasinac has been one of Arsenal's besst players this season. His energy on the left flank and his inch-perfect crosses have been a treat to watch. A major proposition of Arsenal's goals in the Premier League this term has come from the left flank, which speaks volumes about how much impact Kolasinac has had in every Arsenal attack.

The 25-year-old was signed on a free transfer from Schalke in the summer transfer window in 2017. He was a signing made by Arsene Wenger and impressed in his first season with the North London club. But this season, he has been much more effective, confident, and precise for the Gunners.

The Bosnian fullback had four assists to his name in 27 games in last seaso's Premier League. This year, he arleady has five assists despite playing nine games fewer. Emery has seen his attacking potential and given him the license to roam forward without having too much defensive responsibility.

1 / 5 NEXT
Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
A huge football enthusiast, and a die-hard Gooner. And a passionate writer as well.
