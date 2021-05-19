Premier League 2020-21: Manchester United 1-1 Fulham: 3 key takeaways

Manchester United only managed a 1-1 draw with Fulham in a Premier League match at Old Trafford yesterday. The draw means that United are yet to cement the 2nd place in the league.

However, they remain 2nd with 71 points from 37 matches. Meanwhile, Fulham, who are going to be relegated, remained in the 18th position with 28 points from 37 matches.

Edinson Cavani scored the opening goal of the match in the 15th minute. David Da Gea played the ball to Bruno Fernandes, who tried to flick in to Cavani, but could hardly touch the ball. That turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Manchester United as the ball rolled on to reach Cavani, and the latter surged forward and lobbed the ball over the Fulham goalkeeper first time to score his 16th goal of the season.

United's official twitter page lauded the Uruguayan striker's effort:

Fans at Old Trafford have waited for Edi.



Edi has waited for fans at Old Trafford.



What a moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/57DROSf4D2 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 18, 2021

However, Fulham got the equalizer in the 76th minute when Joe Bryan headed in an inch-perfect cross from the right flank after Luke Shaw had failed to make a tackle.

On that note, let's take a look at the 3 takeaways from yesterday’s match:

#1 Manchester United dominated from the beginning and got the goal

Manchester United started dominating the proceedings from the very beginning and ventured into the Fulham half often. Aaron Wan-Bissaka made some overlapping runs through the right flank and also managed to deliver a few crosses into the box.

Fulham struggled to get a grip on the match and defended with 10 men. United had 75% ball possession in the initial 15 minutes. They started with their customary 4-2-3-1 formation, and played quick passes all over the pitch.

Cavani’s spectacular goal put Manchester United firmly in the driver’s seat, as they continued to launch attacks into the Fulham half. Scott Parker’s team struggled to deal with those attacks, and it seemed that United would go on to register a big win.

#2 Manchester United pressed high, as Fulham tried to counter-attack

United's attacking unit, consisting of Fernandes, Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba, pressed the Fulham defenders intensely from the beginning. At times, Fred joined the press, and as a result, United were able to win the ball inside the Fulham half on numerous occasions. Pogba, despite starting as a left winger, primarily played in central midfield and as a result, United had an extra man in midfield.

Fred filled in for Pogba occasionally and tried to attack through the left flank. Fernandes was mobile and kept roaming all over the pitch. He also took a couple of rasping shots from outside the Fulham penalty box, but could not beat the goalkeeper.

Fulham recovered from the initial setback and gradually tried to go into the counter-attack, with Fabio Carvalho deployed as their lone striker. Carvalho received a through ball in the 38th minute and had only Da Gea to beat. However, the 18-year old Striker’s shot was too feeble and could not beat the United goalkeeper.

#3 Manchester United missed scoring opportunities in the second half, as Fulham scored

Greenwood missed two clear chances in the second half

Manchester United replaced Scott McTominay with Marcus Rashford in the second half and switched to a 4-1-4-1 formation with Fred as the holding midfielder. Rashford’s introduction meant that they now had width in their attack through the left flank. Moreover, Cavani kept contributing in the link-up play, as he frequently moved to the flanks to collect balls and play passes with his teammates.

However, United’s profligacy in front of goal continued and Greenwood was guilty of missing at least two clear chances. First, he failed to head in from a Fernandes cross and then failed to score from a Cavani through pass when he had only the goalkeeper to beat.

Fulham took advantage of Manchester United’s wastefulness, and scored the equalizer to stun the home team. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer threw in Donny Van De Beek and Amad to regain the initiative, but they could not make much of a difference. The draw meant that United finished with only 9 wins from their 19 league matches at home this season.