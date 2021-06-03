Premier League 2020-21 Review: Three of the most improved and most declined teams of the season

A uniquely entertaining 2020-21 Premier League campaign has finally run its course. It has been a weird season, to say the least, with no fans in the stadiums until the penultimate gameweek. The Covid-19 outbreak caused frequent scheduling headaches, yet the privilege of being able to consume live sports during pandemic was refreshing to some.

The unusually condensed Premier League season provided its share of late drama. A three-way battle between Liverpool, Chelsea & Leicester for Champions League qualification went to the wire on the final day of the campaign. The Foxes were the unlucky ones to miss out as they failed to qualify for Europe’s top competition on the final day for the second season running.

Manchester City romped home to yet another Premier League title under Pep Guardiola (his third in five seasons). Meanwhile, two of the new boys, Fulham and West Brom, went straight back to the Championship. They were joined by last year’s surprise packages, Sheffield United, who finished the season rock bottom with 23 points.

Meanwhile, Leeds United, returning to the Premier League after a gap of 16 years, were a breath of fresh air for the league. They finished ninth under the guidance of arguably one of the managers of the season in Marcelo Bielsa.

As the dust settles on another Premier League campaign, we compare the teams’ performances from the previous season to find the most improved and declined teams:

#1A: Improved – West Ham United

2019/20 Standings: 16th (39 Points)

2020/21 Standings: 6th (65 Points)

Touted by many as relegation candidates under David Moyes, the Hammers boss and his team responded emphatically to their detractors. They ended the season finishing sixth in the Premier League, just two points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

To put this achievement into context, this was West Ham’s highest league finish since the 1998/99 season. In terms of numbers, the Hammers were 26 points and 10 places better off than last campaign.

The Czech duo of Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal turned out to be shrewd summer signings. Soucek finished the season as the club’s joint-top scorer in the league with 10 goals. The January arrival of Jesse Lingard was the wind in West Ham’s sails as the Englishman returned an astonishing 13 goal contributions (nine goals, four assists) in just 16 appearances.

The West Ham faithful will be eagerly waiting for next season to come around as European ties beckon for the Hammers.

#1B: Declined – Sheffield United

2019/20 Standings: 9th (54 Points)

2020/21 Standings: 20th (23 Points)

If West Ham were the biggest improvers from last season, then Sheffield United suffered the biggest descent this season. A fantastic campaign last year saw them finish ninth in the Premier League, only just missing out on European football. Their performances this season barely resembled their previous campaign.

Chris Wilder’s side suffered from second season syndrome and a clear lack of improvement in the goalscoring department, aiding their downfall. Veteran striker David McGoldrick scored 40% of the Blades’ goals this season (a mere eight in total) as their record signing Rhian Brewster failed to open his account.

The Blades finished the campaign 31 points shy of their record last season, dropping 11 places in the process. At one stage in the season, they had accumulated a paltry two points from their opening 17 games. Derby County’s infamous 2007/08 record had looked like it could be broken.

Hopefully, under the leadership of new manager Slavisa Jokanovic, Sheffield United fans will be optimistic about making a swift return to the top flight next season.

